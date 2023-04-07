Easter celebrations are ample this year in Orange County, with plenty of egg hunts, egg decorating, pancake brunches and opportunities to snap a picture with the Easter Bunny. Here’s a list of nearby eggstravaganzas, Easter markets and local malls where you’ll be able to find the Easter Bunny for those last minute family photos this weekend.

Daytime Eggstravaganzas

Eggstravaganza guests at Irvine Regional Park have the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny for an additional cost at Easter Bunny’s Hideaway. Photo credit Crystal Henriquez/VOICE OF OC

Irvine Park Railroad

The month-long Easter Eggstravaganza at Irvine Park Railroad is an adored tradition for many families in Orange County each year, and this year proves no different. On a crisp and gloomy Monday morning, I was surprised to arrive and find myself in a rapidly filling parking lot, with entire families rolling out of their cars and gathering in the area of Irvine Regional Park where Easter festivities will be taking place through Saturday, April 8.

Egg hunts, train rides, bounce houses, cookie decorating, face painting and hay rides are just a few of the activities you’ll find here. Egg hunts run every 20 minutes and alternate by age range, giving kids of all ages equal opportunities to win prizes. Time slots may sell out, so arriving early is encouraged. Admission to the event is free, however egg hunts and all other activities such as the egg basket toss, carnival games and bounce houses all cost either one or two tickets. Event-goers can purchase one ticket for $7 each or a book of 15 tickets for $90. To meet and have a photo taken with the Easter Bunny, there is an additional cost of $15. There are also a number of free photo-ops around the event.

“We just want to make it fun for families and still give them the option to choose what they want to do,” said event staff member Tiffany Johnson.

Parking fees are $3 during the week and $5 on weekends. The Eggstravaganza will be closed on Easter Sunday.

When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., April 7 (Good Friday) and April 8

Where: Irvine Park Railroad, 1 Irvine Park Road, Orange

Cost: Free entry. Ride tickets start at $7 each or 15 tickets for $90

Information: irvineparkrailroad.com, (714) 997-3968

Buena Park

The City of Buena Park is hosting its annual eggciting and free community event this Saturday in celebration of Easter. Co-sponsored by the Noon Lions, the event kicks off with a pancake breakfast and what follows is a morning filled with entertainment. Activities include bounce houses, train rides, games, crafts, a petting zoo and to top it all off, a candy hunt for children up to age 12. Photo opportunities are available with the OC Fire Authority fire truck, SEAACA Southeast Area Animal Control Authority) vehicles and Care Ambulance vehicles.

When: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 8

Where: Boisseranc Park, 7520 Dale St.

Cost: Free

Information: Buenapark.com, (714) 562-3860

Santa Ana

Egg hunts like this one are occurring throughout Orange County, including at Centennial Park in Santa Ana. Photo by Crystal Henriquez/VOICE OF OC

Start your Saturday off bright and early at Centennial Park for the city of Santa Ana’s second annual easter event. The event technically doesn’t start until 9 a.m., but arrive early around 8:30 a.m. for a $5 pancake breakfast with all proceeds benefiting the local Santa Ana Lions Club. The following event will offer live music, inflatables, a petting zoo and a series of egg hunts, divided by age, beginning promptly at 11 a.m.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 8

Where: Centennial Park, 3000 W. Edinger Ave.

Cost: Free

Information: santa-ana.org/eggstravaganza

Huntington Beach

Celebrate Easter in Huntington Beach’s Old World Village with an afternoon of holiday festivities all hosted by the German School Campus. Activities include an egg run and sack race, egg coloring, an egg hunt around Old World Village, dancing and more. There will be treats available for guests.

When: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, April 8

Where: Old World Village, 7561 Center Ave.

Cost: $5

Information: events.germanschoolcampus.com

Bella Terra will also be hosting a special Easter-themed Maker Market this weekend, featuring over 20 local small business owners. This family friendly market is free admission and will also have plenty of Easter activities such as a petting zoo, a soft play area for the little ones, bites and brews from local eateries, music and other live performances. There will be an egg hunt and an opportunity to meet Bella the Easter Bunny as well.

When: Noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, April 8

Where: Bella Terra located on the green in front of Century Theaters, 7777 Edinger Ave.

Cost: Free

Information: https://www.bellaterra-hb.com/events/easter-makermarket

Irvine

Painting parties, spring themed photo-ops and bouncehouses are just a few of the activities children can enjoy at Easter events throughout Orange County. Photo credit: Crystal Henriquez/VOICE OF OC

With warmer weather forecasted for this weekend, it might be nice to take a dip in celebration of Easter. The city of Irvine is hosting its Egg-A-Pool-Looza this Saturday afternoon, offering underwater egg hunts, obstacle courses, games and more. Egg hunts are also available poolside. This spring event also offers bounce houses, crafts, face painting and an area for photos with the Easter Bunny. Snacks will be available for purchase.

Registration is required here for the event. Children 6 and younger wishing to swim must be accompanied by an adult. A lifeguard will be on duty.

When: 2-5 p.m., Saturday, April 8

Where: William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, 4601 Walnut Ave.

Cost: $10 for children ages 14 and younger

Information: cityofirvine.org/eggapoollooza

San Clemente

San Clemente’s Sensational Springtacular returns this year with a number of family friendly activities. Decked out in spring decor, the Meadows at Vista Hermosa Sports Park will be taken over by carnival games, inflatable games, a giant slide, face painting and of course, a free egg hunt. To participate in activities (except for the egg hunt), a wristband is required and available to purchase online or at the event for $15. From noon to 4 p.m., families can stay at the sports park and head to the aquatics center for the annual Splashtacular, where participants can join the Snorkel Bunny for an underwater egg hunt with obstacles courses, various water games and music.

When: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 8: Sensational Springtacular

Noon to 4 p.m.: Splashtacular

Where: Vista Hermosa Sports Park, 987 Avenida Vista Hermosa

Cost: $15 for Springtacular activity wristband, $10 Splashtacular admission

Information: https://www.san-clemente.org/recreation-community/special-events

Tustin

Don’t forget your egg baskets for the city of Tustin’s annual celebration and egg hunt. Arrive early at 8 a.m. for a pancake breakfast with the Easter Bunny and a ribbon cutting ceremony honoring a new public art dedication. The fun continues at 9 a.m. with an egg hunt, train rides, a petting zoo and jump houses open for all to enjoy. Photo ops with the Easter Bunny will be available until 11:30 a.m., with a BMX bike show topping off the Easter celebration.

When: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 8

Where: Tustin Sports Park, 12850 Robinson Drive

Cost: Free

Information: tustinegghunt.com, (714) 573-3326

More Easter Bunny Photo Ops (All Available Through Saturday)

Brea Mall, 1065 Brea Mall

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Located on lower level, near Center Court

Packages range from $39.99-$49.99

Fashion Island, 401 Newport Center Drive

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Located on the Atrium Lawn

Packages range from $39.99-$49.99

The Shops at Mission Viejo, 555 The Shops at Mission Viejo

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Located on lower level, court area near Nordstrom

Packages range from $39.99-$49.99

South Coast Plaza, 3333 Bristol Street

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Located on lower level, near Carousel Court

Packages range from $10-$53

Westminster Mall, 1025 Westminster Mall

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Located on lower level

Packages range from $39.99-$49.99

