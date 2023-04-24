This month, our Arts and Culture writers are transitioning into their own news nonprofit that will continue to collaborate with Voice of OC, providing community arts and culture coverage.

After the Orange County Register curtailed its arts and culture coverage several years back, Voice of OC Publisher and Editor in Chief Norberto Santana, Jr. collaborated with these local writers to help them continue covering critical arts and culture stories for Orange County residents.

Over the last four years, the team of writers have filed countless award-winning stories about the local arts community as well as cultural event coverage.

“We definitely punch above our weight. We’ve broken several major arts stories, and the quality of our work has won us a prestigious 2019 National Arts Journalism Award and a 2020 Southern California Journalism Award,” said Paul Hodgins, founding editor of the Arts & Culture selection.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to keep arts coverage in O.C. thriving thanks to our nearly five-year association with Voice of OC, and we look forward to continuing and deepening the relationship.”

This month, the team is transitioning to their own news nonprofit, focusing solely on arts and culture coverage for Orange County. They will continue to file stories for Voice of OC as well as other media outlets.

“We are proud at Voice of OC that we’ve been able to help Orange County’s arts and culture writers maintain their craft and coverage of critical community institutions as well as help them establish one of Orange County’s first news nonprofits solely focused on arts and culture coverage,” said Santana.

