The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 26, 2023

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Scott Johnson, Metrolink (213) 842-2287

Puja Thomas-Patel, LOSSAN (714) 560-5948

Eric Carpenter, OCTA (714) 560-5697

Rail Service, Including Metrolink, Pacific Surfliner, Cleared to Resume Through San Clemente

Updates can be found at metrolinktrains.com/service update and pacificsurfliner.com/alerts.

ORANGE – The rail line through San Clemente is set to reopen for passenger rail service on Saturday, May 27, as emergency work has stabilized a hillside north of the Pier that last month scattered debris into the rail right of way below.

Metrolink, which operates regional passenger rail service, and its contractors worked with San Clemente, the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, which operates the popular Pacific Surfliner service, and the Orange County Transportation Authority, owner of the track through Orange County, to clear the way to safely re-establish service on the track.

Metrolink and Pacific Surfliner are working to re-establish their respective services as quickly as possible.

Metrolink is expected to resume service on Saturday. Passengers are asked to look for the latest updates on train schedules at metrolinktrains.com/service-update .



is expected to resume service on Saturday. Passengers are asked to look for the latest updates on train schedules at . Pacific Surfliner is set to resume rail service through San Clemente on Saturday, as well. One earlier train (794) from San Luis Obispo to San Diego will operate late tonight (Friday). Passengers are asked to visit pacificsurfliner.com/alerts for updated train schedules.

The rail line is being reopened at the start of the Memorial Day Weekend, the unofficial start to summer and a popular time for travel by all modes, including rail.

The halt to passenger service began on April 27, when the slope behind the Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens began to slide, prompting the city to start emergency work to stabilize the hillside.

Crews have finished the bulk of that work, and Metrolink has worked with a contractor to clear debris near the track, allowing passenger service to safely resume.

All the partners, including OCTA, San Clemente, Metrolink and LOSSAN, are continuing to work together to coordinate any future work and will keep the public informed of any significant updates.

# # #

About OCTA: The Orange County Transportation Authority is the county transportation planning commission, responsible for funding and implementing transit and capital projects for a balanced and sustainable transportation system that reflects the diverse travel needs of the county’s 34 cities and 3.2 million residents. With the mission of keeping Orange County moving, this includes freeways and express lanes, bus and rail transit, rideshare, commuter rail and active transportation. To sign up for more OCTA news, visit octa.net/GetConnected.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.

Related

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation