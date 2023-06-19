When most Americans think of freedom, they think of next month’s Fourth of July.

But freedom for all came about at a much different date: June 19, 1865, to be specific.

Although the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves held within Union territories and most Confederate territories in January 1863, it took time for freedom to make its way to Texas, the Confederacy’s westernmost territory.

It was not until June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Texas to issue the executive decree, that more than 250,000 enslaved peoples would finally be free.

For this reason, June 19 has come to be known, and celebrated, as Juneteenth.

President Joe Biden signed legislation in June 2021 establishing Junteenth as a national holiday.

The newly-established federal holiday was commemorated this past weekend at Centennial Park in Santa Ana, where residents gathered in celebration of the ending of slavery in the United States at the 2023 Juneteenth Festival.

The stage at the 2023 Juneteenth Festival at Centennial Park on June 17, 2023. Throughout the day, many Black artists and performers frequented the stage. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

On Saturday, locals enjoyed live musical performances, food, guest speakers and a car show under the sun.

Alongside the entertainment, community organizations provided educational and empowerment resources.

Billy Johnson, 65, and his grandson Carmelo Riggins, 10, at the 2023 Juneteenth Festival at Centennial park on June 17, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Billy Johnson, 65, believes that the Black community has grown closer within the past few years.

“We only get to acknowledge Black history twice a year… for Black History Month in February and on Juneteenth,” Johnson said. “It’s sad. There needs to be more, but this is a good start.”

Councilmember Johnathan Hernandez speaks at the 2023 Juneteenth Festival at Centennial Park in Santa Ana on June 17, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

“What a lot of people don’t realize is the significance of why Santa Ana is holding a Juneteenth. It is because Black excellence is all around us in Orange County. When you look at black history in Orange County, you have to start with Santa Ana,” he said during his speech.

The City of Santa Ana hosted the festival in collaboration with the Orange County Heritage Council.

“Juneteenth is a time of celebration of where we have come from and where we are trying to get to,” Orange County Heritage Council Treasurer Yvette Momothershed said. “It represents freedom for African Americans and the great accomplishments that our ancestors have achieved.”

Attendees dance near the stage during R&B singer Cherelle’s performance at the 2023 Juneteenth Festival at Centennial Park on June 17, 2023. The stage saw multiple music artists throughout the day, including Talib Kweli, DJ BattleCat, Lighter Shade of Brown, The Squad, Francois Dean, Sisters of Praise and African drum group Futa Toro.Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Children waiting in line at the play area at the 2023 Juneteenth Festival at Centennial Park on June 17, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Earn One, 52, with his car at the 2023 Juneteenth Festival at Centennial Park on June 17, 2023. It is the first year that One is celebrating Juneteenth. This year, he wanted to “come out to support the Orange County Heritage Council.” Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

African drum group Futa Toro performing at the 2023 Juneteenth Festival on June 17, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Booths with community organizations and merchandise stores at the 2023 Juneteenth Festival on June 17, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

African drum group Futa Toro performing at the 2023 Juneteenth Festival on June 17, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

The children’s play area at the 2023 Juneteenth Festival at Centennial Park on June 17, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Food vendor Cruising Cones at the 2023 Juneteenth Festival on June 17, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Food vendor Island Spice Tingz at the 2023 Juneteenth Festival on June 17, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

The car show at the 2023 Juneteenth Festival at Centennial Park on June 17, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

