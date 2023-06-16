Orange County residents grabbed their folding chairs and gathered around a jumbotron at Craig Regional Park in Fullerton last week to kick off OC Parks annual Friday night Sunset Cinema Series.

The ongoing summer series offers residents and families a chance to enjoy movies under the stars while enjoying food, company, nature and conversation.

Beginning Fridays, and running through September 8, at 6 p.m., 14 movie screenings will be presented at several regional Orange County Parks: Craig Regional Park, Carbon Canyon Regional Park, Yorba Regional Park, Irvine Regional Park, Mason Regional Park, Laguna Niguel Regional Park and Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach.

For many families, watching movies in the park is a creative way to experience the outdoors.

A large crowd shows up for the OC parks Sunset Cinema Series at Craig Regional Park in Fullerton on June 9, 2023. (CREDIT: Hannah Okamoto/VOICE OF OC)

“We came here last year for the first time, it’s just a nice way to get out, we love watching movies and we now have a dog so it’s nice to be able to bring our dog and let our kids kinda run around the park and enjoy the outdoors,” said Anaheim resident Alyssa Dikitanan Huerta says.

For some others, it was an opportunity to get in touch with their local community.

“This is actually our first event, we are actually new in the area so we saw it and thought we would check it out and bring the kids … we saw the signs posted around and then I looked into it and put it on my calendar,” said Tara White, a movie goer from Brea.

Editor’s note: This is an occasional series where Voice of OC works with local community photographers to offer residents a first-hand look at the local sites and scenes of Orange County.

Before the movie starts, there are many activities for movie goers to enjoy. Kids can compete to win prizes in games, food trucks and drinks are available to eat before or during the movie.

“I think events like this when you get to see everyone enjoying the beautiful facilities we have, seeing our staff interacting with the public is really great, play lawn games, bring your friends, I think it’s a really great time, that’s probably my favorite thing working for OC parks,” said Danielle Kennedy, Interim Public Information Officer for OC Parks.

To view the OC Parks Sunset Cinema series schedule and locations click here.

Kids playing to win prizes in a Hula Hoop contest at Craig Regional Park in Fullerton on June 9, 2023. (CREDIT: Hannah Okamoto/VOICE OF OC)

Tara White and her family from Brea enjoy Pizza for dinner before the movie at Craig Regional Park on June 9, 2023. (CREDIT: Hannah Okamoto/VOICE OF OC)

Rose Gallups from Anaheim Hills pets a Golden Retriever dog at Craig Regional Park in Fullerton, on June 9, 2023. (CREDIT: Hannah Okamoto/VOICE OF OC)

The inflatable screen set up before the movie at Craig Regional Park in Fullerton, California on June 9, 2023. (CREDIT: Hannah Okamoto/VOICE OF OC)

Alyssa Dikitanan Huerta of Anaheim watches her daughter Mai’ana Dikitanan Huerta having fun before the movie starts at Craig Regional Park in Fullerton, on June 9, 2023. (CREDIT: Hannah Okamoto/VOICE OF OC)

Rachel and Martin Ramirez from Orange enjoy dinner with their dog, at Craig Regional Park in Fullerton, on June 9, 2023. (CREDIT: Hannah Okamoto/VOICE OF OC)

People order food at Delicias El Torito food truck moments before the movie begins at Craig Regional Park in Fullerton, on June 9, 2023. (CREDIT: Hannah Okamoto/VOICE OF OC)

Parents enjoy conversation with each other before the sun sets at Craig Regional Park in Fullerton, on June 9, 2023. (CREDIT: Hannah Okamoto/VOICE OF OC)

Thor: Love and Thunder starts off the Sunset Cinema Series at the Craig Regional Park in Fullerton, on June 9, 2023. (CREDIT: Hannah Okamoto/VOICE OF OC)

•••

Since you’ve made it this far, You obviously care about local news and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford, but it’s not free to produce. Help us become 100% reader funded with a tax deductible donation. For as little as $5 a month you can help us reach that goal. I’m helping Voice of OC become fully reader funded

Related

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation