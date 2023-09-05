The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Contact: David Lopez

Public Information Officer

OC Public Libraries

(657) 240-5459

David.Lopez@occr.ocgov.com

OC Public Libraries Celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (August 30, 2023) – OC Public Libraries joins libraries nationwide and the American Library Association (ALA) in September to celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month. This year’s theme “A Library Card is Elemental” reminds everyone that parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Libraries play a crucial role in the education and development of children, offering a variety of programs to spark creativity and stimulate an interest in reading and learning. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams, explore new passions and interests, and find their element.

At OC Public Libraries, patrons of all ages can find a variety of educational resources and activities, including storytimes, author talks, book clubs, eResources, and many other literacy and enrichment programs.

During September, OC Public Libraries will celebrate Library Card Sign-up with a monthlong photo campaign. New and existing OC Public Libraries card holders can share a photo with their library card, tag @ocpubliclibraries, and be featured on the library’s social media platforms. Those who participate in the campaign will be entered to win a prize at the end of the month.

To culminate the month, OC Public Libraries card holders are invited to take a photo with special guest ‘Esteban the Pea Green Crayon’ at any of the following locations:

Tuesday, September 19 from 3pm-5pm at Stanton Library, 7850 Katella Avenue, Stanton, CA 90680

Wednesday, September 20 from 3pm-5pm at Foothill Ranch Library, 27002 Cabriole Way, Foothill Ranch, CA 92610

Thursday, September 21 from 3pm-5pm at San Juan Capistrano Library, 31495 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano, CA

Tuesday, September 26 from 3pm-5pm at Brea Library, 1 Civic Center Circle, Brea, CA 92821

Wednesday, September 27 from 3pm-5pm at Costa Mesa Donald Dungan Library, 1855 Park Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Thursday, September 28 from 3pm-5pm at Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glenneyre Street

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Following Library Card Sign-up Month, libraries everywhere will also observe Banned Books Week from October 1-7, an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. Banned Books Week was launched in 1982 in response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in schools, bookstores and libraries. This year’s theme “Let Freedom Read” is reminder that free people read freely and that public libraries must support the freedom to seek and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular. For more information on Banned Books Week, visit bannedbooksweek.org.

OC Public Libraries, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet evolving community needs. Get in your element at OC Public Libraries during Library Card Sign-up Month. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, visit ocpl.org.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.

Related

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation