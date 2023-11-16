The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

OC Animal Care Immediate Need of Dog Fosters During Local State of Emergency

TUSTIN, Calif. (November 15, 2023) – Due to the ongoing local state of emergency directly across the street from the facility, OC Animal Care is asking for immediate help from our community. The shelter is in need of foster homes for medium and large size dogs, for at least two weeks, in an effort to reduce the number of animals on campus.

Since the recent fire of the north hangar at the former Marine Corps Air Station in Tustin on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, OC Animal Care has taken every precaution, including modifying operations, to ensure the continued safety of the animals in our care, staff, volunteers, and community visitors.

OC Animal Care currently has over 300 dogs. The shelter team has done a remarkable job pivoting to indoor adoption visits and ramping up in-kennel enrichment efforts. In an abundance of caution related to the ongoing incident however, the dogs have been moved to the indoor portion of their kennel and can no longer go out for walks or play outside.

OC Animal Care is asking the community to open their heart and home to a shelter dog for the next two weeks. OC Animal Care will provide each foster family with a starter kit containing food and basic supplies including a leash, collar, and tags for your temporary housemate.

Please contact OCACPrograms@occr.ocgov.com to become an emergency dog foster. All dogs are spay/neutered, microchipped, current on DHPP-Bordetella and Rabies vaccines, dewormed, and current on flea preventative.

The community can also help by donating Kong toys to keep the dogs occupied while indoors in their shelter kennel. Our shelter accepts donations in person daily from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. or through our Amazon Wishlist.

Because OC Animal Care continues to be severely impacted by the fire, the shelter is imploring the community to find positive solutions to shelter surrender at this time. OC Animal Care has many resources for pet owners who may be struggling with caring for their pet including:

Low-cost pet clinics

Training resources

Pet food service list of local pet food banks

Most importantly, if you find a lost or stray pet, OC Animal Care asks for your help in locating their family by reporting to your local animal control agency, checking with neighbors, and posting found information on social media sites, community forums, and Nextdoor. The shelter has education tips available for anyone who has found or lost a pet.

Visit ocpetinfo.com for more information or call OC Animal Care at (714) 935-6848.

About OC Animal Care

OC Animal Care is the largest municipal animal shelter in Orange County, located at 1630 Victory Rd. Tustin, CA 92782. It services 14 cities and takes in over 14,500 animals each year. OC Animal Care provides refuge and care for animals, fosters the human-animal bond, and promotes safety in our community. For more information about OC Animal Care, please visit ocpetinfo.com.

