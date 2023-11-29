A mental health assistance center will be able to operate in Santa Ana for another year after city officials have long protested it, saying it unfairly endangers working class residents.

By the end of that period, however, the Mental Health Association (MHA) of Orange County will have to find a new location for its Homeless Multi Service Center, which refers people to mental health treatment and emergency housing.

The center also provides day shelter, meals, showers, a mailing address and internet access for job searching.

It comes after a narrow decision by Orange County Supervisors at their regular Tuesday meeting, following more than an hour of protests in public comments from Santa Ana elected officials, City Hall staff and residents.

Supervisors Andrew Do and Doug Chaffee, along with Chairman Don Wagner, voted in support of the county’s latest contract with MHA to run the center on South Main Street, as it has for more than 20 years.

Supervisors Vicente Sarmiento – Santa Ana’s former mayor – and Katrina Foley voted against it, saying it should be immediately shut down because it impacts nearby residents and businesses.

In an echo of prior public battles over placing county-sponsored welfare services in their city – much of it aimed at the county’s unhoused population – more than 30 speakers said Santa Ana’s predominantly working-class and Latino residents were being treated as inferior to wealthier OC residents, who had yet to pick up the slack and host services and supportive housing in their areas.

In public comments, residents described a city where children are forced to watch open-air drug use; where Delhi Neighborhood community center volunteers are thinking about shuttering their food pantry due to fear of assault; where a local Del Taco had to get rid of its dine-in seating.

And each issue, speakers argued, could be traced back to the multi-services center on South Main Street.

Unfairly Shouldering Homeless Services?

“Santa Ana is tapped out, my neighborhood is tapped out, and I’m tapped out,” said Santa Ana resident and past candidate for elected office, Victor Mendez, who said he was once attacked by an unhoused person with a cane.

“We’re generous, we’re good people. But we are at our capacity.”

As South Orange County cities have gone in circles for years about setting up a shelter – including a recent fight over the future of a former mental health hospital and whether it should become a shelter – Santa Ana’s become home to two of them, one operated by the city, the other by the county.

[Read: OC Cities Fight Over Bid to Use 100-Acre State Mental Health Campus in Costa Mesa For Housing]

While some residents rejected being labeled a NIMBY (short for Not In My Backyard), or described themselves as sympathetic to the unhoused – just fed up — others argued the conversation around homelessness was too compassionate:

“They’re not just a bunch of fairies,” said Santa Ana resident Tim Rush, who recently helped lead a police union and landlord-funded recall effort against City Councilmember Jessie Lopez. “They’re criminal vagrants. That’s what they are. They’re criminal vagrants.”

Several county supervisors and the center’s operator, on the other hand, argued the center’s an essential step in directing people to services, people who otherwise face higher barriers to getting clean and sober or into shelter programs across the county.

“I don’t disagree that there’s a homelessness crisis in Santa Ana and I do not disagree that other cities need to step up and do more, and that Santa Ana has done their fair share,” said MHA’s CEO, Jeffrey Thrash, during the meeting.

Thrash continued, “What I disagree with is closing programs that are getting the most difficult people, the most vulnerable people off the streets. I don’t disagree with closing that completely … until someone else offers a location.”

Supervisors Chairman Wagner and Supervisor Chaffee questioned whether the issues would really go away if the center were to leave.

For years, Santa Ana leaders have pushed drug addiction clinics and homeless resource centers out of their town by way of the zoning code and denial of permits, on largely the same grounds: That these services make life hard for the housed residents around them.

“You may have the same problems,” Chaffee said.

Sarmiento, the former mayor of Santa Ana who has in the past pushed for the center’s relocation, said it’s not a bad concept – “It’s just the wrong site and sometimes that happens.”

“One of the reasons I ran as mayor was, I wanted to make sure these services were shared. We’ve done plenty here in Santa Ana and have stood up many things. Unfortunately that can’t be the only solution going forward,” he said.

OC Says it’s Time to Move

While Do, Wagner and Chaffee acknowledged that Santa Ana had done its fair share, they opposed efforts to shut down the shelter’s services, saying it should just be moved.

Chaffee said he would be “proud” to have the center “migrate” to the north region of the county, which includes the City of Fullerton.

“In fact, I have locations in mind that I don’t think are on the list that have been considered.”

According to an analysis done by the county’s real estate office over the last six months, they’ve only found four buildings that could work as a new home for the center, three of which are still in Santa Ana.

The fourth is located in North Tustin.

Supervisor Foley said a longer discussion was needed on whether the center was helping people get off the streets.

“I don’t think the service is actually doing what it needs to be doing to get people off the street,” Foley said. “I feel like we have to be stronger in our position with these service providers who are getting millions of dollars from taxpayers to make it work.”

When county staff pointed out the center had met its own goals for the year, Foley said that wasn’t a tough thing to pull off.

“The metrics are low,” Foley said. “It’s not that high of a bar to meet.”

For the entire fiscal year of 2022 to 2023, the goal was to refer 2,000 people to supportive services through the center.

The actual number ended up surpassing that – 3,832 unduplicated people referred to supportive services, with 3,171 of those actually linked to the services, according to Dr. Veronica Kelley, chief of Mental Health & Recovery Services at the county Health Care Agency.

Santa Ana has increasingly fought efforts to put more shelters in the city, refusing to host the county’s cold weather shelter last year after decades of supporting it, making the same argument that they were already doing more than the county’s 33 other cities.

[Read: OC Homelessness Policy Lands Back In Court, Santa Ana Stops Opening of County’s Walk-in Shelter]

That created a legal dispute which killed a County of Orange contract with Salvation Army and delayed an emergency rain refuge for the homeless by months, until another location was identified in Fullerton, by which point street medics reported they were already treating people for trench foot and severe infections in the rain.

[Read: Trench Foot & Infections: Street Medics Treating Homeless People Brace for Storm Aftermath]

The city is currently locked into a legal battle with MHA over its operation of the center, though the presiding judge – after 14 days of testimony – abruptly declared a mistrial on the grounds he could not remain impartial.

On Monday, attorneys for MHA filed a writ seeking to overturn the recusal.

•••

Since you’ve made it this far, You obviously care about local news and value good journalism. Help us become 100% reader funded with a tax deductible donation. For as little as $5 a month you can help us reach that goal. I’m helping Voice of OC become fully reader funded

Related