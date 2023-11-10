This Veterans Day, Orange County’s Heroes Hall is paying special tribute to post-9/11 service members.

A plaque unveiling tomorrow will list the names of 79 service members from Orange County who have died.

That plaque will complete a monument at Heroes Hall — located at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa — that already commemorates veterans from World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War and the Korean War.

Heroes Hall Museum in Costa Mesa on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Credit: ARIELLE LEE, Voice of OC

Nick Berardino, a Vietnam veteran and president of the Heroes Hall Foundation, said he’s wanted to add a post-9/11 plaque for a few years now.

But he hesitated out of fear that there would be more bloodshed after the plaque unveiling, meaning they would need to add more names of service members killed in action.

“It affected me so emotionally that I couldn’t bring myself to do it,” Berardino said. “I was just sickened by that thought. Having been through a war myself, I didn’t want to face the reality that that’s what I might have to do. Now that at least those post-9/11 engagements are somewhat settled, we felt this was the time to do it.”

Remembering the Fallen

The unveiling is one part of the Veterans Day commemoration on Nov. 11 at Heroes Hall starting at 2 p.m. The event will also include a performance by the All-American Boys Chorus and free hot dogs and drinks.

The keynote speaker will be Joseph Latham, director of veteran services at Irvine Valley College.

Berardino said the day is a mix of emotions, remembering his own wartime experience and recognizing those who didn’t survive their time in service.

“These kids had big dreams, big hopes,” Berardino said “And because they raised their hand to volunteer to fight for our nation, all those hopes and dreams for their future are dashed, and they don’t have the opportunity to go on with their lives.”

Carol Singleton — director of exhibits and education at the OC Fair and Event Center — said the mission at Heroes Hall is always to tell veteran stories and inform the public of their sacrifice.

The A-4M Skyhawk aircraft at Heroes Hall Museum in Costa Mesa on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. The aircraft was used during the Cold War and Vietnam War. Credit: ARIELLE LEE, Voice of OC

“It’s just a safe, nonpolitical place for veterans to come and feel comfortable to talk about their service because a lot of them don’t like to talk about it. It’s very painful,” Singleton said.

For Berardino, the plaque has been a long time coming.

“We’re hoping that at this event, people get up off the couch and come out and honor these brave Americans who gave everything so that we could have everything,” Berardino said.

The plaque unveiling is just one of many Veterans Day events scheduled this weekend all over Orange County.

Veterans Day Events Across OC

The Orange Field of Valor waves flags for local veterans on Nov. 7, 2022. Photo Credit: Ava McLean

Anaheim: Veterans Day Ceremony

Time: Nov. 11, 11 a.m.

Location: 241 S. Anaheim Boulevard

The event will occur in front of the Anaheim Veterans Monument to recognize all veterans young and old. The keynote speaker will be Alexis Federico, who served as a UH-1 helicopter pilot and instructor in the Marine Corps. The Esperanza High School Choir will sing the national anthem and the “Armed Forces Medley.”

Brea: Veterans Day Ceremony

Time: Nov. 11, 10 a.m.

Location: Brea Civic and Cultural Center, 1 Civic Center Circle

Brea’s Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at the Brea Veterans Memorial at the Brea Civic and Cultural Center to honor those who have served in the U.S. armed forces.

Buena Park: Veterans Honor Lunch Celebration

Time: Nov. 11, 1 p.m

Location: Veterans Memorial, Ehlers Event Center, 8150 Knott Avenue

The celebration will recognize local veterans with a lunch hosted by the Buena Park Senior Center. Veterans can register by phone, via email or by walk-in at the Buena Park Senior Center.

Dana Point: Veterans Day Ceremony

Time: Nov. 11, 10 a.m.

Location: Strands Vista Park, 34201 Selva Road

The ceremony will feature the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9934 during the service at Strands Vista Park.

Fountain Valley: Veterans Day Ceremony

Time: Nov. 11, 10 a.m.

Location: Veterans Park, 7635 Los Alamos Street

The ceremony at Veterans Park will feature West Orange County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post & Auxiliary 9557.

Fullerton: Veterans Day Ceremony

Time: Nov. 11, 11 a.m.

Location: Hillcrest Park, 1200 N. Harbor Boulevard

The city of Fullerton, Fullerton American Legion Post 142 and Fullerton Emblem Club 469 are hosting the ceremony on the grounds of the Hillcrest Park Veteran’s Memorial. Lieutenant Colonel Peter Seitz, a member of the California National Guard, is the keynote speaker.

Huntington Beach: Veterans Day Ceremony

Time: Nov. 11, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Pier Plaza, 1 Pacific Coast Highway

The city of Huntington Beach hosts the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Pier Plaza to honor and recognize local veterans.

Irvine: Veterans Day Tribute

Time: Nov. 11, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Colonel Bill Barber Marine Corps Memorial Park, 4 Civic Center Plaza

The city of Irvine hosts the annual Veterans Day ceremony in the Formal Garden at Bill Barber Memorial Park to honor the nation’s armed forces.

Laguna Niguel: Veterans Day Ceremony

Time: Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m

Location: Sea Country Senior and Community Center, 24602 Aliso Creek Road

The ceremony will feature special guest speaker and Army veteran Major Hammond M. Salley and a recognition of veterans in attendance.

Lake Forest: Veterans Day Program

Time: Nov. 11, 11 a.m

Location: El Toro Memorial Park, 25751 Trabuco Road

Veteran and Laguna Woods Mayor Cynthia Conners will be the keynote speaker at the El Toro Memorial Park’s 34th Annual Veterans Day Program. The event will also feature a recognition of veterans in attendance, a wreath presentation by representatives from local cities and an honor guard firing salute.

Mission Viejo: Veterans Day Observance

Time: Nov. 11, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Norman P. Murray Community Center, 24932 Veterans Way

The ceremony will be next to the Norman P. Murray Community Center entrance. The keynote speaker will be Colonel Matthew D. Lundgren, Commanding Officer of Headquarter Battalion, First Marine Division. Retired Army Veteran Jessica Foat of Be Well OC will also speak at the event.

Orange: Veterans Day Tribute

Time: Nov. 11, 11 a.m

Location: Veterans Memorial at Depot Park, 100 N. Atchison Street

The tribute will honor those who have served or are currently serving with patriotic music and a flag-folding ceremony. Retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Robin Umberg will be the keynote speaker.

San Juan Capistrano: Veterans Day Ceremony

Time: Nov. 11, 11 a.m

Location: Veterans Park, 31872 Camino Capistrano

The city of San Juan Capistrano is hosting a ceremony at Veterans Park featuring remarks from American Legion Post 721 representatives and Mayor Howard Hart.

San Juan Capistrano: A Salute to Veterans

Time: Nov. 11, 1 p.m

Location: The Village of Putuidum, 30291 Camino Capistrano

The Acjachemen Nation is hosting a Veterans Day program to honor those who have served in the U.S. armed forces. The event will feature Veterans of Foreign Wars District 2 Post 9934, the American Legion Post 721 and a ceremony honoring Acjachemen Veterans.

Yorba Linda: Veterans Day Ceremony

Time: Nov. 11, 2 p.m

Location: Yorba Linda Veterans Memorial, 4766 Valley View Avenue

The Yorba Linda Veterans Memorial Association is hosting the annual ceremony featuring speakers and the Esperanza High School AF JROTC Color Guard.

Angelina Hicks is a Voice of OC Tracy Wood Reporting Fellow. Contact her at ahicks@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @angelinahicks13.

