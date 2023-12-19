The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

OC Animal Care in Need of Holiday Foster Families

TUSTIN, Calif. (December 15, 2023) – OC Animal Care is asking the community to temporarily open their heart and home to a shelter dog, cat, or rabbit this holiday season. Currently, the shelter has over 275 animals on campus, with many of them available today for adoption or foster. The shelter is asking for a 2–3-week commitment to give an animal the opportunity to spend the holidays out of a kennel and in the comfort of a loving home.

Over the last month, OC Animal Care has been severely impacted by the Tustin Hangar Fire and ongoing local state of emergency directly across the street from the facility. While restrictions have loosened, OC Animal Care is still taking precautions to ensure the safety of the animals in the shelter, staff, volunteers, and community visitors until deconstruction of the remaining structure is complete and all asbestos containing material debris attached to concrete pillars are lowered and stabilized. The shelter team has done a remarkable job pivoting to indoor adoption visits and ramping up in-kennel enrichment efforts, and volunteers are assisting with modified walks, but that’s no match to a warm bed in a loving home.

Buddy in his new home

Since the emergency, over 110 dogs have been sent to foster homes, and over 150 animals are currently in foster. Buddy was one of those dogs lucky enough to be sent to an emergency foster home. His temporary family adored him so much they told all their friends about him. Shortly thereafter, their friends fell in love and decided to adopt him. He’ll be spending this Christmas with his family, including his new 12-year-old human BFF!

Our foster team works closely with each family to match them with a pet that will best fit their current family, lifestyle, and household. OC Animal Care will also provide each foster family with a starter kit containing food and basic supplies including a leash, collar, and tags for your temporary housemate.

If you’d like to help animals like Buddy, please contact OCACPrograms@occr.ocgov.com to become a foster. All dogs are spay/neutered, microchipped, current on DHPP-Bordetella and Rabies vaccines, dewormed, and current on flea preventative.

About OC Animal Care

OC Animal Care is the largest municipal animal shelter in Orange County, located at 1630 Victory Rd. Tustin, CA 92782. It services 14 cities and takes in over 14,500 animals each year. OC Animal Care provides refuge and care for animals, fosters the human-animal bond, and promotes safety in our community. For more information about OC Animal Care, please visit ocpetinfo.com.

