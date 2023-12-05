Orange County elected officials continue to face pressure to take a public stance on the bloodshed in Palestine and Israel.

The pressure comes in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack that killed over a 1,000 Israelis and took hundreds hostage, Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes that so far killed over 15,000 Palestinians and displaced over 1.8 million people living in Gaza.

Santa Ana and Stanton city council members are the latest to join the debate.

City Councilmembers Johnathan Ryan Hernandez and Benjamin Vazquez – who are proposing a resolution in support of the Palestinian people and demanding an immediate sustained ceasefire.

“We cannot turn a blind eye while our brothers and sisters in our communities are hurting. As public servants, champions of public policy, we stand in solidarity with our Palestinian community here and abroad, and join the struggle of liberation for the people in Gaza,” reads the staff report which council members prepared along with a draft resolution.

Vazquez and Hernandez’s request might make the city the first in Orange County to pass such a resolution.

A couple of other California cities like Cudahy, Richmond and Oakland have already taken a similar stance.

Santa Ana officials might not be the only one in the county to do so.

Stanton officials also expect to consider a resolution in support of Palestinians and calling for a ceasefire.

Local leaders with the Council on Islamic American Relations and the Anti-Defamation League say there has been an increase of hate crimes and incidents against Arabs and Jewish people locally since the Oct. 7 attack.

In the past couple months, vigils and rallies on the streets of Irvine, Anaheim and Santa Ana and elsewhere in the county in support of Palestine have been a regular occurrence.

A student led Pro-Palestine rally on Oct. 25, 2023 in Santa Ana. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

There have also been vigils and demonstrations in support of Israel – most recently on Sunday, where a group of residents demonstrated near the Huntington Beach pier in support of Israel.

[Read: Trauma From Palestine, Israel Hits Home Across Orange County]

A pro- Israel rally on Dec. 3, 2023 in Huntington Beach. Credit: Courtesy of Dan Balistreri

For the most part, OC leaders at the local, county and federal level have voiced support for Israel arguing they are a vital U.S. ally with Huntington Beach officials passing a resolution condemning Hamas and supporting Israel.

“Israel did not attack Hamas, Hamas attacked Israel in the same fashion that we were attacked on 9/11 in New York and Washington D.C. and Israel has a right to defend itself when attacked,” said Huntington Beach Mayor Tony Strickland at a public meeting in October when the resolution was discussed.

Mayor Tony Strickland of Huntington Beach during the Jan. 17 council meeting. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Tonight’s debate comes as residents in Orange County – home to tens of thousands Jewish and Arab Americans – have increasingly demanded their elected officials break silence on a foreign conflict impacting families across the county.

[Read: Orange County Officials Increasingly Weigh in on Palestine and Israel]

It also comes days after the end of a week-long ceasefire in Gaza and Israel.

Will Santa Ana Be The First OC City to Support Palestine?

The Santa Ana City Council on Dec. 13, 2022. (Omar Sanchez / Voice of OC)

Santa Ana’s scheduled debate comes after a tense meeting in November, in which Mayor Valerie Amezcua tried to limit public comments about the issue when several pro-Palestine speakers signed up to make remarks.

Amezcua, arguing matters of international concern were not under their meeting’s jurisdiction, exercised her right as chair to bar the topic from the podium.

That led to outcry over freedom of speech in the crowd, to which the City Attorney Sonia Carvalho told council members they could override Amezcua’s decision if they had a majority to.

They did.

Remarks about Israel and Palestine have continued in the weeks following, most recently during public comment at the Santa Ana City Council’s Nov. 21 meeting.

Will Stanton and Other Cities Follow?

Last week in Stanton, some OC residents spoke at the public comment podium calling on the city council to agendize and approve a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, immediate humanitarian aid and support for the Palestinian people.

Their remarks came after City Councilman Donald Torres called for the council to consider at the Nov. 28 city council meeting agendizing such a resolution for a future vote.

Stanton officials voted that night to take up the debate at a future meeting. Mayor David Shawver abstained from the vote.

“My only disappointment was that I didn’t see many of our residents here,” he said. “we are local government representing all the people in our community so I just thought I’d share that with you

Torres said that the resolution will also condemn Hamas’ killing, while standing in support of the Palestinian people.

“International issues affect our community – 40% of our residents were born out of this country. So of course, geopolitics is going to affect our residents,” he said at the Nov. 28 meeting.

Stanton City Hall. Credit: JESSICA RUIZ, Voice of OC

Councilwoman Alyce Hong Van said at the meeting that they had only heard from Palestinian voices and not Jewish voices but said – as a refugee – she agrees that international issues and decisions impact people here.

“It’s important as a city for us to understand the issue as a whole and make sure we hear all sides before making a decision,” Van said.

That same night in Irvine, residents also spoke for over an hour to their city council meeting demanding a similar resolution be passed by officials calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

“Today we are seeing a growing number of elected officials from the local to the state and federal levels asking for a ceasefire and I stand with you,” said Irvine Mayor Farah Khan at the end of public comments on Nov. 28.

“The loss of an innocent life whether in Israel, Palestine, Sudan – anywhere in the world is a loss of humanity.”

Hosam Elattar is a Voice of OC reporter and corps member with Report for America, a GroundTruth initiative. Contact him at helattar@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @ElattarHosam.

Brandon Pho is a Voice of OC reporter and corps member with Report for America, a GroundTruth initiative. Contact him at bpho@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @photherecord.

•••

Since you’ve made it this far, You obviously care about local news and value good journalism. Help us become 100% reader funded with a tax deductible donation. For as little as $5 a month you can help us reach that goal. I’m helping Voice of OC become fully reader funded

Related