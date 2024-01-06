Consider starting your weekend this Saturday by attending a free board game event at Fullerton Main Library. Later in the day, explore Black Star Canyon with the kids on a family hike, just one of many free events offered through public libraries and OC Parks.

On Sunday, spend time exercising outdoors on a beginner cardio hike, or enjoy a quieter morning with an all-ages coloring activity at Irvine Heritage Park Library.

Here are a few noteworthy free events happening this weekend.

Saturday, January 6

Board Games at Fullerton Main Library

Spend the day playing board games at Fullerton Main Library.

Beginner and experienced players are welcome.

When: 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: 353 W. Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton, CA, 92832

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (714) 738-6333

Discover New Hobbies at Santa Ana Main Library

Kick off National Hobby Month and check out Santa Ana’s Library of Things, a collection of cooking equipment, instruments, video games, tools and more available for check out.

Library card holders will be able to check out items of their choice for three weeks at a time, similar to a book.

When: 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: 26 Civic Center Plaza, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (714) 647-5250

Family Hike at Black Star Canyon

Embark on a 3-4 mile hike with the family through Black Star Canyon, part of OC Parks’ Irvine Ranch Open Space.

Advanced registration is required.

When: 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: 13333 Black Star Canyon Rd, Silverado, CA 92676

Cost: Free

For more details, contact Irvine Ranch Conservancy at (714) 508-4757, or email info@irconservancy.org

Sunday, January 7

Beginner Cardio Hike in Weir Canyon

Interested in cardio hiking? Take a guided, 6-mile hike through Weir Canyon.

Advanced registration is required.

When: 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Where: 13333 Black Star Canyon Rd, Silverado, CA 92676

Cost: Free

For more details, contact Irvine Ranch Conservancy at (714) 508-4757, or email info@irconservancy.org

All Ages Coloring at Irvine Heritage Park Library

Enjoy relaxing coloring activities for all ages.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Where: 14361 Yale Ave, Irvine, CA 92604

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (949) 936-4040, or email ocpl.heritage@occr.ocgov.com

If you know of a free public agency event that the Voice of OC should be aware of, send an email to admin@voiceofoc.org

For more events, please refer to the Voice of OC Calendar.

