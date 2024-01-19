Long-time Voice of OC reporter, Brandon Pho is starting a new chapter in his journalistic career this month moving from Orange County to the San Jose Spotlight.

“I’m forever indebted to the best news organization in America – namely to Norberto Santana, Jr., Tracy Wood, Spencer Custodio, Nick Gerda, Hosam Elattar, Noah Biesiada, and Julie Leopo, all of whom I faced my greatest challenges alongside,” says Pho. “It says a lot when you write multiple, fast-break stories a week and yet still don’t quite feel tired. There is a magical energy permeating this newsroom, which is Southern California’s most hopeful projection for democracy in this country.”

“I’m also indebted to the greatest city in the world, Santa Ana, and all the community leaders who not only welcomed me to their home but pushed me to take pains to understand it,” he added.

“We are incredibly proud of Brandon and his work here in Orange County lifting a litany of voices across our region,” said Voice of OC Publisher and Editor in Chief Norberto Santana, Jr. “Like so many Voice alumni, we’ve watched him grow into a true media leader and mentor.”

Brandon Pho

Like many Voice reporters, Pho started working with Voice while attending Cal State Fullerton in 2018. He joined Voice of OC full time in 2020 as our first Report for America fellow.

Pho has covered North and Central Orange County including the city of Santa Ana. His coverage spanned from municipal coverage to narrative journalistic investigations to community profiles.

His work has been recognized with industry awards, most recently The LA Press Club gave him twin First Place wins in the categories of Local and Government Reporting and Hard News for his stories Westminster Officials Fight Over ‘Fake News’ for 2 Hours, Discuss City Bankruptcy for 30 Minutes and Fallout From the FBI Corruption Probe Triggers a New Kind of Open Mic Night in Anaheim.

Judges noted his, “Crisp clear writing that moved the story along while highlighting an important issue for the community.”

In addition to his reporting, Pho was active in local Orange County media, taking a leadership role in the Orange County Press Club. He was elected President of the OC Press Club late last year and he plans to serve out the rest of his term remotely from Northern California.

“I’m thrilled that Brandon is moving on to the next chapter of his journalism career. He exemplifies how Orange County produces some of the most dedicated, talented journalists working in California and beyond. I look forward to reading how Brandon deploys his fearless brand of accountability reporting in Silicon Valley,” said Daniel Langhorne, Vice President of the Orange County Press Club Board of Directors.

“It was a difficult decision to go back to Silicon Valley,” said Pho, “but I’m proud of the friends and second families I’ve gained in Southern California. Some might say you were raised in the place you lived in as a child. And even though I didn’t live in Orange County until high school, it was here where I learned how to live, how to drive, how to jump in the deep end and swim, how to get to know strangers, how to feel for them, how to build a community, and how to be a voice for it. Everything I’ve truly learned about California and myself, I’ve learned here.”

