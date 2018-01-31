Orange County’s four Republican-held Congressional Districts that are targeted by the national Democratic Party failed to get clear Democratic endorsement recommendations for any of the numerous candidates, leaving it to next month’s state convention to help narrow the field of candidates heading into the June primaries.
Four Orange County Congressional Districts that pundits predict will be competitive races in November’s national election fight to control the House of Representatives have been flooded with 32 candidates as Democrats target the Republican-held seats and gear up for the June primary.
A contractor hired by 13 Orange County cities will begin a study in the next few weeks of costs the county Sheriff’s Department charges the cities and the services they receive after cities complained law enforcement expenses ate up as much as 50 percent of their annual budgets.
The 10-agency South Orange County Wastewater Authority (SOCWA) is undergoing a state audit after financial discrepancies were found over the last three fiscal years, it clashed with a member agency that provides nearly half its budget and it faces an ongoing lawsuit.