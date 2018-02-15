CalPERS: Rancho Santiago Chancellor’s Salary Violates Retirement Laws
Chancellor Raul Rodriguez's salary "is not in compliance with retirement law," according to CalPERS spokeswoman Amy Morgan.
The board voted Aug. 14 to amend Rodriguez’s employment contract and defined his existing relocation allowance as part of his salary, raising it from $260,000 to about $290,000 a year.
