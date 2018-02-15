Rodríguez: Santa Ana Unified School District Approach on District Security Officers Jeopardizes Student Safety

By

Rigo Rodríguez, who is a Governing Board Member for the Santa Ana Unified School District, questions implementation of a district plan to shift 25 of 38 District Security Officers (DSOs) from their middle schools and high schools to other sites, urging cooperation, just as labor leaders meet today with school district officials on the shift.