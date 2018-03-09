Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) today was joined by law enforcement leaders from ten North Orange County cities to publicly launch the North Orange County Public Safety Task Force. Senator Newman and the ten law enforcement leaders discussed public safety specifically as it relates to developing gang activity, the homeless crisis, and proposed regional solutions to both.
Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen invites the public to take advantage of Passport Day in Santa Ana to get their passports now and avoid last minute travel delays. For the second year in a row, the Clerk-Recorder’s Office will be hosting this special day at the Old County Courthouse in Santa Ana on Saturday April 14, 2018 from 9 am to 3 pm.
The Environmental Health division of the OC Health Care Agency advises swimmers that levels of bacteria can rise significantly in ocean and bay waters, close to storm drains, and the outlets of creeks and rivers during and after rainstorms.
All the eyes of the region are turned on Downtown Santa Ana for its Second annual Art and Literature Festival. The city has welcomed a diverse mix of some of the finest writers, poets, thinkers and artists to come out and perform.
On February 26th, 2018, Brea parents, teachers, and local residents will pack the Brea Olinda Unified School Board meeting to demand that the board rename William E. Fanning Elementary School. Fanning was a teacher, principal, and superintendent of Brea schools from 1914 to 1942—as well as a documented Ku Klux Klan member.
The County of Orange has expanded temporary shelter capacity at Bridges at Kraemer Place in Anaheim – providing accommodations for an additional 52 individuals inside the facility and an additional 13 individuals in two temporary structures on the facility property.
A supplemental item added to the February, 27th 2018 Orange County Board of Supervisors agenda seeks voter approval to further restrict publicly-funded mass mailings by candidates running for public office.
Orange County District Attorney (OCDA) Tony Rackauckas filed a civil lawsuit yesterday, Feb. 20, 2018, against a family of companies and their officers for failing to pay over $200,000 in prevailing wages and taxes on a project at the Orange County Fairgrounds.