Anaheim Appoints New City Attorney After Long Vacancy
Anaheim city attorney
|
The Anaheim City Council unanimously appointed Robert Fabela as its city attorney, after lacking a permanent appointee to the position for more than a year.
The proposal would call for a special election to fill council vacancies, rather than allowing council members to appoint someone to an empty seat.
The City Council unanimously approved a series of policies aimed at guiding the city’s long-term approach to homelessness.
It was another year of political drama in the city of Anaheim, after an election upset in November 2016 tipped political power in Mayor Tom Tait’s favor.
One of Voice of OC’s most popular stories this year looked at how local cities are dealing with a shortage of parking in residential neighborhoods.
In a period of DACA repeals and attempts to create stricter immigration laws, Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait said he wants his city to feel a little more welcoming to immigrants.
A staff proposal for a new Anaheim police review board appears to be moving toward selecting members as soon as spring 2018.
Walt Disney Company officials Tuesday lifted their ban on Los Angeles Times access to early movie screenings following intense pushback from movie critics around the country, many of whom vowed not to write about Disney movies until the ban was lifted.
Walt Disney Corp. officials, upset at a Los Angeles Times series about their business deals with the city of Anaheim and election spending for the city’s top decision-makers, have banned the newspaper from advance press screenings of its movies.
Anaheim Councilman Jose Moreno is lobbying his colleagues to consider policies that would require developers to either include affordable housing in their projects or pay new fees.