Harrington: The Time is Now to Protect Our School Children Dave Harrington, a 29 year veteran of the Orange County Sheriff's Department and Mayor of Aliso Viejo writes that the time is now to implement measures to protect school children from active shooters on school grounds. Harrington is also a candidate for Orange County Sheriff.

Santana: United to End Homelessness A large coalition of smart, sharp chief executives from Orange County organized by the local United Way and the Association of California Cities, Orange County gathered this past week to offer much needed direction as well as a leadership council to help the County of Orange end homelessness. But can these CEOs really tackle systemic challenges such as affordable housing construction and stagnant working class wages? Recent union protests against one coalition member, Disneyland, connect homelessness with corporate subsidies, low wages, high rents and unaffordable homes. Are we ready for that discussion?