County officials and lawyers for homeless people said they planned to work over the three-day holiday weekend to help ensure any homeless people who want motel rooms before the Tuesday deadline can quickly move into them.
Faced with an influx of cars from other neighborhoods, Anaheim homeowners have increasingly pushed the city for permit-only parking on their streets. But that has forced apartment dwellers to park blocks -- and in some cases nearly a mile -- from their homes.
The payment settles a lawsuit filed in 2014 by former City Attorney Cristina Talley, who claimed she was forced to resign her post in 2013 after facing years of age, gender and race-based discrimination.