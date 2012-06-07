By ADAM ELMAHREK |
The $196.5-million general fund budget for fiscal year 2012-13 was balanced primarily through the outsourcing of the fire department and concessions from police officer and service employee unions.
By ADAM ELMAHREK |
Some City Council members now say Dave Ream misled them when he
gave assurances that the city could afford generous deals with its
public safety unions.
By |
Drop in rating of certificates of participation for Santa Ana's
1998 City Hall expansion reflects the city's weakening financial
position.