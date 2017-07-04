Declaration of Independence

Politics
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

OC Muslims Voice Concerns About Backlash

Anaheim
Anaheim police held an open forum with the area’s Muslim community Wednesday to discuss their safety concerns in the wake of the San Bernardino massacre.