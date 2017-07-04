We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.
In a scathing report, independent legal authorities evaluating the jailhouse informants scandal found District Attorney Tony Rackauckas' office has a "win at all costs" mentality and is in need of a substantial reorganization.
An Orange County Superior Court judge has ruled District Attorney Tony Rackauckas’ office is disrupting the region’s “orderly administration of justice” by blocking the judge whose ruling broke open the county's jail informants scandal from hearing other murder cases.
An Orange County Superior Court judge has overturned a man’s conviction for a 2006 murder in Santa Ana, ruling that the prosecution team violated the man's constitutional rights in using a jailhouse informant to win a confession.