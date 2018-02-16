Orange County Superior Court Judge Geoffrey Glass has upheld a decision by the county’s retirement board to reduce the pension of Orange County Public Works executive Carlos Bustamante, following Bustamante’s criminal convictions for sexually assaulting women who worked for him at the county.
A deputy district attorney and former judicial candidate, Karen Schatzle, has filed a federal lawsuit against the County of Orange and the District Attorney’s office alleging DA Tony Rackauckas retaliated against her and threatened her career because she ran against a judge he had endorsed.
Javed “Joey” Asefi was found guilty by a federal jury last week of participating in five-year racketeering scheme that paid $250,000 to an Orange County Superior Court clerk in exchange for resolving more than a thousand criminal cases and traffic violations without the knowledge of prosecutors and judges.
The lawsuit, filed in Superior Court by two longtime employees in the county Assessor's Office, alleges they were fired for reporting numerous illegal acts within the agency, is likely to head to a jury trial in October.
Supervisors Tuesday discussed in closed session the possibility of the U.S. Justice Department investigating alleged misconduct by prosecutors and sheriff's deputies involving evidence gleaned from jailhouse informants.
A court hearing to consider a temporary restraining order on a video showing Santa Ana police officers misbehaving during a raid of a marijuana dispensary was continued to next Thursday to give attorneys for the city of Santa Ana more time to respond.