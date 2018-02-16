Judge Upholds Cut In Bustamante’s Pension Over Sex Crimes

Orange County Superior Court Judge Geoffrey Glass has upheld a decision by the county’s retirement board to reduce the pension of Orange County Public Works executive Carlos Bustamante, following Bustamante’s criminal convictions for sexually assaulting women who worked for him at the county.  

DA Prosecutor Files Federal Lawsuit Against County, DA

A deputy district attorney and former judicial candidate, Karen Schatzle, has filed a federal lawsuit against the County of Orange and the District Attorney’s office alleging DA Tony Rackauckas retaliated against her and threatened her career because she ran against a judge he had endorsed.

Last of 12 Defendants Found Guilty in OC Court Bribery Scheme

Javed “Joey” Asefi was found guilty by a federal jury last week of participating in five-year racketeering scheme that paid $250,000 to an Orange County Superior Court clerk in exchange for resolving more than a thousand criminal cases and traffic violations without the knowledge of prosecutors and judges.