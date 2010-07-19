Developer Defends Mobile Home Park Policy
Politics
|
Spokesman says San Juan Capistrano mobile home park residents' concerns regarding toxic dust if old landfill is dug up on adjacent site are unwarranted.
Voice of OC (https://voiceofoc.org/tag/orange-county-waste-and-recycling-department/)
Spokesman says San Juan Capistrano mobile home park residents' concerns regarding toxic dust if old landfill is dug up on adjacent site are unwarranted.
The president of the Capistrano Terrace Mobile Home Owners Association worries that plans to dig up a landfill in San Juan Capistrano could affect the health of the park's residents.
County officials say developing homes and an equestrian center
at a site in San Juan Capistrano where there is a buried landfill
is a bad idea.