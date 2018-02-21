Dr. Barry Resnick, a professor of counseling in his 38th year as a faculty member in the Rancho Santiago Community College District, writes that abuses of power by Chancellor Raul Rodriguez created the conditions for unionization of faculty with the California Teachers Association and has now energized staff to challenge the status quo.
Dr. Barry Resnick, a professor of counseling in his 38th year as a faculty member in the Rancho Santiago Community College District, writes that district leaders continue to ignore basic civil rights protections in their partnership at a Saudi technical school because women are not allowed at the facility.
A scaled-down version of a controversial consulting contract between the Rancho Santiago Community College District Foundation and an entity funded by the Saudi Arabian government was approved by the foundation's board in December.
With his own victory, and those by other police union-backed candidates in Santa Ana City Council races, Mayor Miguel Pulido appears to have regained much of the power he lost in the 2012 "Santa Ana Spring" election.
Dr. Barry Resnick, long time professor at Rancho Santiago Community College District (RSCCD), argues that the RSCCD board has been tone deaf to faculty and the community. He points to an agreement to assist in the operation of colleges in Saudi Arabia as problematic.
After a plea from a resident to "let the people speak" in November, board members decided not to appoint someone to the board seat, which was held by Jose Solorio before he resigned last month to run for Santa Ana City Council.
Trustees at the Rancho Santiago Community College District are considering filling a vacancy on the board less than three months before the November election – and thus giving their choice the advantage of incumbency.