Resnick: The Legacy of Rancho Santiago Community College District’s Raul Rodriguez

Opinion
Dr. Barry Resnick, a professor of counseling in his 38th year as a faculty member in the Rancho Santiago Community College District, writes that abuses of power by Chancellor Raul Rodriguez created the conditions for unionization of faculty with the California Teachers Association and has now energized staff to challenge the status quo.

Resnick: Rancho-Baha College Partnership – Women Need Not Apply

opinion
Dr. Barry Resnick, a professor of counseling in his 38th year as a faculty member in the Rancho Santiago Community College District, writes that district leaders continue to ignore basic civil rights protections in their partnership at a Saudi technical school because women are not allowed at the facility.

Resnick: Rancho Santiago Community College Trustees Fail to Listen

Opinion
Dr. Barry Resnick, long time professor at Rancho Santiago Community College District (RSCCD), argues that the RSCCD board has been tone deaf to faculty and the community. He points to an agreement to assist in the operation of colleges in Saudi Arabia as problematic.