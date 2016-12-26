The Year in OC Political Theater
Countywide
|
In a normal year, Orange County gets more than its fair share of political theater. In 2016, one of the most important election years in recent history, it was worthy of Broadway.
For the second time in as many public meetings, Supervisor Shawn Nelson agendized a proposal to extend supervisors' term limits, only to pull it before a vote could be taken. But this time it seems gone for good.
Supervisor Shawn Nelson wants to limit county supervisors to three terms for life. But a campaign finance watchdog wonders whether quick legislating could give current office holders 12 more years beyond what they've already served.
Following intense criticism from fellow Republicans, Orange County Supervisor Shawn Nelson delayed a vote to put a proposal on the November ballot that would extend the supervisors' term limit to three terms.
County supervisors are gearing up to talk term limits. They should be talking real change, like diving into their own business model – which is health and human services - not politics.
County Supervisor Shawn Nelson says his proposal to increase the supervisors' term limit to three terms would lead to better policymaking. But Supervisor Todd Spitzer and others see it as a last-minute deceptive move to benefit himself.
A developer paid $5,000 for a legal opinion on whether the former Santa Ana councilwoman could run for a fourth term, according to report.
The council directed staff to research whether the city should hold a primary election, which would guarantee that the mayor is elected by more than 50 percent of the vote.
A judge hears arguments in a case challenging Santa Ana's official position on Measure D.
At Monday's Santa Ana City Council meeting, the three-term councilwoman said other council members and the city clerk are trying to prevent her from running for re-election.