Residents of the Green Lantern Village in Westminster -- many who are senior citizens and Vietnamese refugees -- are fighting back against plans by the property owner to close the 130-space mobile home park, which they say would displace more than one hundred families in a county where affordable housing is increasingly scarce.
Westminster police officers will get a salary increase each year over the next three years, after the City Council approved a new three-year-agreement for sworn and civilian Police Department employees.
For the first time in years, the city of Westminster will step out of austerity mode and put more money into its budget for staff and services, thanks to an infusion of revenue from the one-cent sales tax increase approved by voters in November 2016.
Westminster residents who buy a new car or recreational vehicle at a dealership in city limits can now get a taxpayer-funded rebate of up to $500, after Westminster city council members Wednesday voted to pass a new residential rebate program.
A free circulator bus in Little Saigon funded by the Orange County Transportation Authority and the city of Westminster is no more, after low ridership prompted the Westminster City Council to cut funding for the project.