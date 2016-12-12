The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

County of Orange Welcomes New Public Information Manager

SANTA ANA, Calif. (December 12, 2016) – The County of Orange is pleased to announce Carrie Braun as the County’s new Public Information Manager. Braun will take over for Jean Pasco who is retiring at the end of December. Braun will be responsible for the County’s communication strategies, including all aspects of media relations, social media and internal communications to more than 18,000 County employees. As part of the transition, Public Records Act requests directed to the County Executive Office will now be directed to Linh Ly, Agenda and Policy Administration Manager.

“We congratulate Jean on her retirement, and are very excited to welcome Carrie to our team,” said County Executive Officer Frank Kim. “Carrie’s background in public affairs, coupled with her experience as a county employee, will prove to be immensely beneficial to the County of Orange as we look for new ways to tell the story of the great work being done every day.”

Most recently, Braun worked for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department as the Public Affairs Manager responsible for the department’s proactive media relations and social media. In this capacity, Braun managed communications plans and multiple social media platforms for the department.

Braun is a native of Orange County and a graduate of California State University, Fullerton with a B.A. in Communications with an emphasis in Public Relations. She assumes her duties as the County’s Public Information Manager on December 12, 2016.

