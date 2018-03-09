Harrington: The Time is Now to Protect Our School Children

Opinion
By |

Dave Harrington, a 29 year veteran of the Orange County Sheriff's Department and Mayor of Aliso Viejo writes that the time is now to implement measures to protect school children from active shooters on school grounds. Harrington is also a candidate for Orange County Sheriff.

Ten North Orange County Police Chiefs and Senator Josh Newman Discuss Regional Plan to Address Homelessness, Public Safety

Press Releases
By |

Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) today was joined by law enforcement leaders from ten North Orange County cities to publicly launch the North Orange County Public Safety Task Force.  Senator Newman and the ten law enforcement leaders discussed public safety specifically as it relates to developing gang activity, the homeless crisis, and proposed regional solutions to both.

Amezcua and Phillips: School Safety is Everyone’s Business

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
By |

As we mourn the innocent victims who lost their lives in the senseless tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida and ask ourselves why and how has this happened again in our schools, we search for answers that we hope will guide us and give direction on how we can prevent such a horrendous act of violence from ever happening again. Although we may not have all the answers, what we do have - as elected leaders and educators - is a responsibility to ensure that we institute safety and security protocols to ensure our students and staff are safe when they are in our care at school. Schools must remain a safe place where all students can learn, grow and become productive members of society. In the Santa Ana Unified School District (SAUSD), the largest school district in Orange County serving 50,000 students, the Board of Education has a long-standing commitment to the safety of students and staff by investing in a strong, well-trained school police department that is specifically designed to support the school community. Operating 24 hours a day, each day of the week, the Santa Ana School Police Department monitors and oversees 57 schools while maintaining a strong partnership with the Santa Ana Police Department and many other neighboring law enforcement agencies in Orange County.

Kwon, Stewart and Baran: Irvine Residents Support Responsible Growth

Opinion
By |

Organizers with Irvine For Responsible Growth write that they deserve to have an open and transparent debate over the future of development in Irvine and call out a series of deceptive tactics aimed at criticizing and stopping their ballot initiative.