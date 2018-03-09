Dave Harrington, a 29 year veteran of the Orange County Sheriff's Department and Mayor of Aliso Viejo writes that the time is now to implement measures to protect school children from active shooters on school grounds. Harrington is also a candidate for Orange County Sheriff.
Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) today was joined by law enforcement leaders from ten North Orange County cities to publicly launch the North Orange County Public Safety Task Force. Senator Newman and the ten law enforcement leaders discussed public safety specifically as it relates to developing gang activity, the homeless crisis, and proposed regional solutions to both.
Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen invites the public to take advantage of Passport Day in Santa Ana to get their passports now and avoid last minute travel delays. For the second year in a row, the Clerk-Recorder’s Office will be hosting this special day at the Old County Courthouse in Santa Ana on Saturday April 14, 2018 from 9 am to 3 pm.
As we mourn the innocent victims who lost their lives in the senseless tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida and ask ourselves why and how has this happened again in our schools, we search for answers that we hope will guide us and give direction on how we can prevent such a horrendous act of violence from ever happening again. Although we may not have all the answers, what we do have - as elected leaders and educators - is a responsibility to ensure that we institute safety and security protocols to ensure our students and staff are safe when they are in our care at school. Schools must remain a safe place where all students can learn, grow and become productive members of society. In the Santa Ana Unified School District (SAUSD), the largest school district in Orange County serving 50,000 students, the Board of Education has a long-standing commitment to the safety of students and staff by investing in a strong, well-trained school police department that is specifically designed to support the school community. Operating 24 hours a day, each day of the week, the Santa Ana School Police Department monitors and oversees 57 schools while maintaining a strong partnership with the Santa Ana Police Department and many other neighboring law enforcement agencies in Orange County.
The Environmental Health division of the OC Health Care Agency advises swimmers that levels of bacteria can rise significantly in ocean and bay waters, close to storm drains, and the outlets of creeks and rivers during and after rainstorms.
All the eyes of the region are turned on Downtown Santa Ana for its Second annual Art and Literature Festival. The city has welcomed a diverse mix of some of the finest writers, poets, thinkers and artists to come out and perform.
On February 26th, 2018, Brea parents, teachers, and local residents will pack the Brea Olinda Unified School Board meeting to demand that the board rename William E. Fanning Elementary School. Fanning was a teacher, principal, and superintendent of Brea schools from 1914 to 1942—as well as a documented Ku Klux Klan member.
The County of Orange has expanded temporary shelter capacity at Bridges at Kraemer Place in Anaheim – providing accommodations for an additional 52 individuals inside the facility and an additional 13 individuals in two temporary structures on the facility property.
Organizers with Irvine For Responsible Growth write that they deserve to have an open and transparent debate over the future of development in Irvine and call out a series of deceptive tactics aimed at criticizing and stopping their ballot initiative.