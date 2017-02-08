The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

OC Public Works Flood Control Channel Maintenance and Security Project

Santa Ana, CA (February 8, 2017) — Today the County of Orange Public Works Department is beginning a Flood Control Channel Maintenance and Security Project adjacent to the County maintenance road along the east side of the Santa Ana River in Orange. The project area will stretch from Orangewood Ave. to just south of the Garden Grove Freeway (22), at levee slopes under the east and west sides of the Santa Ana Freeway (5) and under the east side of the Garden Grove Freeway (22).

The project will focus on three priorities to ensure the County is prepared for flood-fighting activities: storage of rocks and sand, upgraded fencing, and levee repairs.

Primarily, materials such as large rock (“riprap”) and sand removed as part of a sand management maintenance project at another County flood control channel will be stored along the County maintenance road. These materials will be stored and later used as needed to prevent flooding in neighborhoods around the county and beach replenishment. This area has been used for stockpiling materials in the past, most recently in 2009.

Upgraded fencing will be erected to secure the project area. Additionally the project includes repairs to portions of the east and west side river levees to prevent further damage and erosion.

The project area is a County maintenance road and stockpile area for County operations only, and is restricted to the public. Unauthorized use of the project area is trespassing.

The County is aware that there are homeless encampments in the project area. Flood control channels are not a safe place to live. Sign postings and in-person notifications about the project have been provided to those encamped along the County maintenance road. Links to existing resources and transportation to armories have been offered by the County of Orange Health Care Agency Outreach and Engagement Teams and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homeless Liaison Officers.

The project is expected to extend through June 2017.

