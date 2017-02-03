Santa Ana Cop Fired After Pot Shop Raid Could Get His Job Back

This article has been updated.

One of the Santa Ana police officers fired after allegedly committing crimes during a 2015 pot shop raid has been given his job back by a city appeals board, and City Council members will decide this morning whether to appeal that decision in Superior Court, according to sources close to the situation.

City officials are tight-lipped about what’s happening, but records show that sometime between August and October of last year, the city’s personnel board overturned the firing of Officer Brandon Sontag, who had a prominent role in the May 2015 raid of Sky High Holistic.

And sources say the deadline to appeal is just days away, prompting a special City Council meeting at 8:30 a.m. on the issue.

Sontag was fired and charged with two crimes for his alleged actions in the raid, the video of which went viral and became a public relations nightmare for a department beset with officer misconduct issues.

A hidden camera system captured Sontag and other officers dismantling security cameras, playing darts and eating what appeared to be food from the shop. The video also captured Officer Nicole Quijas joking about wanting to kick a wheelchair-bound shop volunteer where she had lost her leg.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office said there was no evidence the food had marijuana in it, though DA officials declined to say whether the officers were drug tested.

But the DA did charge three officers – Sontag, Quijas, and Jorge Arroyo – and the Chief Carlos Rojas fired them. All three face petty theft charges for taking the food in the store. And Sontag received an extra charge of vandalism for allegedly destroying five of the cameras by smashing them on a display case and cash register. They’ve all pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trail.

The raid was not the first time Sontag’s conduct has been called into question and cost the department.

In 2007, video showed him ramming his squad car into a fleeing suspect, which triggered an internal investigation and a $100,000 settlement payment to the suspect, Jose Guzman Candilla.

And in 2009, Sontag fatally shot a woman who had led police on a high-speed car chase from Buena Park with her toddler in the back seat, records show. The DA’s office cleared Sontag of criminal wrongdoing, thought the city settled a lawsuit by the family of Susie Young Kim for $2.45 million.

Under city policy, fired employees can appeal their discipline to the city’s personnel board, whose members are appointed by the City Council.

Little is made public about these cases because of California’s police officers’ bill of rights, which restricts cities from disclosing almost anything about officer misconduct, discipline, or firings.

But what is known is the board, on a 5-2 vote, determined that termination was not “the appropriate remedy.” The right response, the board ruled, should have been a seven-week suspension and a transfer from the special enforcement team to patrol.

The five members who voted to overturn the firing were Eugen C. Andres, Paul Gonzalez, Stephanie A. Najera, Maricela Vallejo, and Dennis W. Wootan. Opposing it were Enrique Adame and Maria Isabel Rivera.

Quijas and Arroyo also appealed their firings to the board, though their hearings were apparently postponed and no record is available of any vote by the board.

The personnel board’s ruling on Sontag will stand unless the City Council directs staff to appeal it. And the deadline for the council to make its decision is before next Tuesday’s regular council meeting, which sources say prompted Friday’s special meeting. It would take the votes of four council members to authorize an appeal.

There is some indication, however, that the deadline might have already passed.

City Attorney Sonia Carvalho said the city has 60 days to appeal after the personnel board makes a decision. Given that records show the board’s decision taking place in October at the latest, that seems to mean the appeal deadline came and went. Carvalho didn’t return a follow-up message seeking clarification.

Meanwhile, the Santa Ana police officers’ union has publicly registered its disapproval of the police chief’s handling of the situation and points to the personnel board decision as proof.

“The citizen Personnel Board in fact over turned Chief Rojas’s decision. The evidence proved the discipline [and] investigation at the direction of Chief Rojas was mishandled,” union President Gerry Serrano wrote in an emailed statement. “When our members make a mistake they expect to be disciplined as long as it’s reasonable, consistent and in a legal manner.”

Rojas, who is restricted in what he can say by employee privacy laws, didn’t return an email seeking a response to Serrano’s comments.

Serrano said an appeal unlikely to prevail.

“I believe the final step in the administrative process is the Personnel Board,” he wrote Thursday in an email. “They heard all the evidence and it’s unusual for cities to appeal their own volunteer (community citizens) Personnel Board’s decision. Santa Ana has never done that and any court is unlikely to overrule any citizen Personnel Board.”

If their firings are reversed, the officers appear to be entitled to back pay for the entire time they’ve been off the force, since April and May 2016.

Members of the public will be able to comment during this morning’s meeting before the council goes into closed session.

Nick Gerda covers county government and Santa Ana for Voice of OC. You can contact him at ngerda@voiceofoc.org.