Valentin is a longtime Santa Ana police officer and manager who has served as interim chief for the past nine months. His leadership of the police department has been supported by City Council members as well as the police officers' union.
Former Santa Ana Police Chief Carlos Rojas has filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming he was forced to resign after whistleblowing and as part of a concerted effort by the mayor and police union president to push him out.
In a legal claim he filed against the city, Carlos Rojas said he “was forced to involuntarily resign his civil service position as a result of potential illegal activity and/or noncompliance [with rules and/or regulations] among city officials.”
Cynthia Kurtz, a retired Pasadena city manager, will serve as interim city manager, just two weeks after the City Council voted to remove Parks Director Gerardo Mouet as acting city manager and after Police Chief Carlos Rojas resigned.
Shootings in the city have tripled and homicides have doubled in recent years. City leaders are starting a community-wide conversation about how to address the issue, as they emphasize the need for everyone to work together.
Santa Ana City Council members Tuesday voted 4-3 to appeal in Orange County Superior Court a decision by the city's personnel board to reinstate officer Brandon Sontag, who was fired after allegedly committing crimes during a 2015 raid of a pot shop.
One of the officers has been given his job back by the city's personnel board, and the City Council is slated to decide next Tuesday whether to appeal it in Superior Court. The other two officers are also seeking to have their firings reversed.