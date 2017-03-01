The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Dean Zipser of Umberg Zipser Honored by City of Newport Beach

Irvine, CA – February 16, 2017 – Umberg Zipser’s co-founding partner Dean Zipser, who recently received the Franklin G. West Award from the Orange County Bar Association, for a lifetime of achievement in advancing justice and the law, has received a Certificate of Recognition from the City of Newport Beach in honor of his service to the Orange County community. The certificate was presented to Zipser on February 14th by City Council Member William O’Neill and signed by Mayor Kevin Muldoon.

“Everyone at Umberg Zipser is very proud of Dean,” said co-founding partner Thomas Umberg. “The award is well-deserved and a wonderful recognition of Dean’s lifelong service to the profession, the Bar, and the community.”

“Many thanks to Council Member O”Neill and the City of Newport Beach for this honor,” said Zipser. “I am humbled to be included in the group of distinguished lawyers and judges who have received the West award. I have been blessed to have worked with so many wonderful and dedicated lawyers in various capacities over the years, including my longtime colleagues at the firm. They have inspired and supported me and I share this recognition with them.”

Umberg Zipser LLP is a premier business litigation boutique. Drawing on decades of experience in some of the nation’s largest and most prestigious law firms, including Morrison Foerster and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, as well as national and state government service, Umberg Zipser provides clients with unparalleled legal services. For more information visitwww.umbergzipser.com

