PBS: Lake Forest Councilman Resigns

This week on PBS SoCaL, we delve into the resignation of longtime Lake Forest councilman Peter Herzog, who says developers essentially bought his city's last election.

Among the potential impacts of the developers' proposed housing project, Herzog says, is increasing class sizes at what is already the city’s most overcrowded school, and a lack of adequate parking spaces.

We also discuss:

A new report shows drops in child care spaces and school spending in Orange County, with more children living in poverty.

The failed attempt to privatize the Orange County Fairgrounds sparks renewed interest from prosecutors.

Voice of OC's weekly news segments are broadcast on PBS SoCaL Wednesdays and Fridays at 5 p.m.