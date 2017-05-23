A $724,000 Footbridge at Fullerton’s Hillcrest Park Will Be More Symbolic than Practical

SPENCER CUSTODIO, Voice of OC

Creek that runs parallel to Harbor Boulevard separating the sidewalk from Fullerton's Hillcrest Park.

By |
165 Shares
Share165
Email

Fullerton’s Hillcrest Park soon will have a $724,000 pedestrian bridge crossing a creek that separates the sidewalk on Harbor Boulevard from the park’s veterans memorial, but will anyone use it?

Councilwoman Jennifer Fitzgerald compared the soon-to-be bridge entrance of the park to the front doors of houses.

“I would point out that a lot of us — me included — that we go into our homes through our garages all the time,” Fitzgerald told the city council last Tuesday. “But we try to have beautiful front doors. That is exactly what this is for this park.”

The bridge is part of the $5.7 million the city committed to restoration of the park, including a $3.9 million construction contract awarded during the meeting to Environmental Construction Inc. of Woodland Hills. The money is coming out of the city’s park dwelling fund and cannot be used for anything except parks, staff said during their report to the council.

In all, it’s going to take $724,000 to purchase the bridge and install it in the park. The sidewalk on Harbor Boulevard also will be widened to nearly 20 feet in some areas around the bridge. Drought-friendly plants will be planted in the park. A sidewalk loop will be added to the lawn of Hillcrest Park that will loop by the veterans memorial and the fountain, which will also be fixed.

“I’m excited to say that I do support overwhelmingly these plans .. I am concerned, though, about the cost of the bridge,” Councilman Greg Sebourn said during deliberations.

The city council voted 3-2 at the May 16 meeting to move forward with the park improvements and bridge, with Mayor Bruce Whitaker and Sebourn dissenting after their motion to delete the bridge from the overall plan failed.

Hillcrest Park, on the northern edge of downtown Fullerton, is mostly steep hills with a large memorial to veterans that faces Harbor Boulevard. There is no parking on Harbor and just a half dozen spaces around the corner on Valley View. The main parking entrance for the park is in the rear off Lemon Street.

“I don’t see where anybody’s going enter that (Harbor) bridge there easily,” Parks and Recreation Commissioner Karen Lang Mcnabb told the council during public comment. “I have my doubts about it.”

The bridge will be built over a small canal that runs parallel to the sidewalk on Harbor Boulevard. To use the bridge, pedestrians would have to find somewhere to park and then walk to Harbor and along the sidewalk to the bridge.

Because of the parking issues, some residents considered the bridge superfluous, but supported other renovations.

“Just from a practicality standpoint, I don’t see the merits in this,” resident David Curlee told the City Council.

“It’s not really an entrance there,” Mcnabb told the council. “It’s a park. How about something vertical? How about a signboard or something interesting.”

Sebourn seemed to echo some of the concerns.

“How does this bridge really fit in?” Suborn asked said during deliberations.

Mayor Pro Tem Doug Chaffee reminded everyone what the bridge was for.

“It’s called veterans bridge. Why? It focuses on the war memorials up there.”

One resident was troubled that the supporting agenda documents didn’t specify how the money will be spent on in the park.

“If you had any fiduciary responsibility, you’d shove this immediately,” resident Barry Levinson told the council during public comment, adding that the agenda packet lacked a line item breakdown of expenditures.

“As an auditor and accountant by trade, this brings up 10, 20, 30 questions for every answer it gives and it gives very few answers,” Levinson said of the supporting documents. “Everybody wants this (Hillcrest restoration) approved, but do it the right way for a change.”

Others took offense at the opposition to the bridge and said because it’s been a nine year-process and the design and construction plans are already approved, the council should move forward with it.

“I’m not sure why it has to go back through this again if you already approved it,” Parks and Recreation Commissioner Michael Savage said.

“You’re asking to spend more public money to redesign something that has already gone through the process … right to the point before construction,” Savage told the council.

“I also find it really offensive that people say there wasn’t an adequate public process,” said Kate Dalton, chair of the ad hoc committee that helped create the Hillcrest Park plans. “This park … was actually designed by the public.”

Dalton said that while she understands public opposition to the bridge, the process has gone on long enough and the park dwelling funds meant for Hillcrest Park improvements have been siphoned off in the past for other projects. “Whether or not we do the bridge, this needs to happen.”

“Some of those who now complain about the aesthetics about the project are the same people who complain regularly that the city isn’t doing enough to restore our parks,” said Parks and Recreation Commissioner Gretchen Cox. “Making changes now would be a huge waste of money already committed.”

Chaffee shared their concerns.

“As far as this process, it’s gone on forever. There’s no real savings that I see in taking the bridge out,” Chaffee said, adding the city would have to spend more money on redesign and more time on public hearings.

“I think it would be a shame for this council, over one element of our front door plan, to delay this any longer,” Fitzgerald said.

Sebourn said the council wasn’t given construction plans or costs after bids on the project until Tuesday night, when he decided he wanted to pursue the project without the bridge portion.

But Fitzgerald told Sebourn that by removing elements, like the bridge, from the plan, they might have to redo the construction plans and bidding process.

“Well, now that we know how much that’s going to cost, I can make that decision. I am comfortable either rebidding it or accepting it as is and removing the bridge components,” Sebourn countered.

Whitaker echoed Sebourn’s concerns.

“This is the only stage that, apparently, we had the details which to make a determination,” Whitaker said.

He warned the council not to let Hillcrest Park have the same outcome as the Great Park in Irvine.

“We’ve seen a huge disaster at the Great Park down in Irvine, where so much money was spent on soft costs and very little tangible has been delivered, even at this late stage … that’s nothing really for us to emulate,” said Whitaker.

  • Robert Dale

    Will anyone use Fullerton’s new, Harbor Blvd., Hillcrest Park bridge?
    Very few!
    Robert Dale
    La Habra 2025 Centennial Committee

  • fromthepitts

    “As far as this process, it’s gone on forever. There’s no real savings that I see in taking the bridge out,” Chaffee said.

    So Chaffee doesn’t see $724K as a real savings? Perhaps that is why Fullerton is in the financial condition it is. It’s so easy to spend other people’s money, isn’t it? Maybe we should elect someone without the arrogance of dismissing $724K as pocket change.

  • fromthepitts

    “I also find it really offensive that people say there wasn’t an adequate public process,” said Kate Dalton, chair of the ad hoc committee that helped create the Hillcrest Park plans. “This park … was actually designed by the public.”

    It has taken nine years to design this park update. Times have changed. Priorities have changed. City finances have changed. Anyone who is stupid enough to stick to old plans simply because they have taken a decade to complete is too stupid to participate in any level of government.

  • Barry Levinson

    Cynthia Ward asks if the bridge contractor(s) are Pringle clients? Good question but I do not know the answer at this time. However, I do know that a different agenda item on building affordable housing, which was passed by the council unanimously had council member Fitzgerald recusing herself for it was a client of her employer. She conveniently would not state the name of the client nor the name of her employer. Even when she recuses herself she fails miserably in giving us the proper disclosures. I also want to point out the hypocrisy of the council to approve unanimously a project that has conflict of interest written all over it and yet no one on the dais gave a darn! Just another example of how phony, disingenuous and corrupt are all our city council members. They literally prove this to us at almost every single council meeting. This is just one more reason out of so many others as to why they all need to be replaced as soon as possible.

  • Rose Tingle

    It would behoove the Fullerton city council to take action to “negotiate” with the county for a satellite animal shelter or adoption center to serve the ever growing population and housing developments in North County. The Orange County Board of Supervisors finally got involved after 5 Orange county Grand Jury Reports, performance audit, etc and ongoing protests from advocates and is having the 76 year old county animal shelter replaced. However the new shelter will be further South than the current one.

    The National Park Service indicates an Animal Care Center qualifies as a park and recreation use given its public education component and emphasis on adoption of animals.

    North county is desperately underserved in this issue. In fact, Orange County is very behind in providing the necessary services and education. San Diego County which has the same population as Orange County, has 3 county animal shelters and 4 nonprofit humane society campuses which teach children Humane Education and assist with animal adoption…………vs Orange county which has 1 county animal shelter and zero nonprofit humane society campuses.

    Recently, the South county Lake Forest city council worked with the county and approved a nonprofit adoption center to open in their city and serve their constituents which will help prevent the euthanizing of animals and educate. During a OC Board of Supervisor meeting, a supervisor Spitzer suggested to his colleagues on the Board that they support similar action in their districts.

    I would think saving the lives of living sentient beings, who enrich the lives of human being in so many ways, and education would take priority over expenditures for esthetic reasons.

  • Cynthia Ward

    Anyone else get the feeling the bridge people are Pringle clients?

    So they really want to make the case that it will cost over $700K to erase the bridge and run it past a few folks? Really? Fullerton keeps electing these mathematical giants, so someone out there thinks this is good government, but the whole thing screams insider deal. Sorry Fullerton, we booted the majority from Anaheim, now they traveled up the road, even electing one of their own to your Council. My apologies. Suck it up and toss them while there is anything left in the till.

  • RyanCantor

    “I would point out that a lot of us — me included — that we go into our homes through our garages all the time,” Fitzgerald told the city council last Tuesday. “But we try to have beautiful front doors. That is exactly what this is for this park.”

    The roof is falling in, the foundation is cracked and crumbling, and termites have taken hold– but for Pete’s sake– buy a new front door that looks pretty.

    Unfreakingbelievable. Only in Fullerton.