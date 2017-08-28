A Third Candidate Enters the Race for District Attorney

105 Shares Share 95 Email

Former Brea Mayor Brett Murdock, a Democrat, has joined the 2018 race for District Attorney, making him the third candidate.

District Attorney Tony Rackauckas also is being challenged by Supervisor Todd Spitzer, a fellow Republican.

Murdock unsuccessfully tried to unseat Congressman Ed Royce (R-Fullerton) during last year’s elections.

Murdock, a Brea-based attorney, was elected to the Brea City Council in 2010. He served as mayor in 2014, but lost his reelection bid the same year.

He said in a news release he’s now trying to oust Rackauckas to “restore integrity” to the DA’s office.

“Orange County has seen a wave of corruption and disgrace in the District Attorney’s office because of Tony Rackauckas’s inability and unwillingness to play by the rules and uphold justice.” Murdock said last week in a press release.

Murdock filed papers to challenge Rackauckas Aug. 9.

His entry into the race comes as the DA’s office faces multiple issues, including involvement in the so-called “jailhouse snitch scandal” which saw six criminal cases overturned by the Fourth District Court of Appeals.

In addition, former Chief Investigator Craig Hunter, claims Rackauckas interfered with corruption investigations of his political friends. Hunter left the DA’s office in April.

Two weeks after Hunter’s May claims, two more investigators filed claims against the DA’s office which contend the office interfered with an investigation into former Fullerton Police Chief Dan Hughes’ alleged cover up of former Fullerton City Manager Joe Felz’ election night car crash after Felz had been drinking. Hughes has since left the city and took a security job at Disneyland, while Felz retired in December and has since been charged with a DUI and is awaiting trial.

“It’s time for a change. We must dispense with the political infighting and favoritism that infects the District Attorney’s office and focus on the justice and fairness our county deserves,” Murdock said in his press release.

As of Friday, Murdock has no campaign finance disclosures filed with the Registrar of Voters.

