Briscoe: County of Orange “Dirty Filthy Secret Hiring” Stopped by the Courts

As a public servant and fiduciary, it was paramount to bring attention to a County of Orange’s unacceptable secretive and unethical hiring practices. A California Superior Court judgment intervened to stop these illegal practices.

As an elected public school Trustee in Huntington Beach, I was a member of the school board that sued Republic Trash Services for their operations at the Rainbow Transfer Station and Public Dump in Huntington Beach, and the County of Orange for illegal public nuisance. During the 3 year school district litigation, the public learned that the Southern California Air Quality Management District (SQAQMD) had visited the Republic Trash Dump site thirty-six times over a period of years with multiple “Notice of Violation” citations issued each time for noxious public nuisance. During this same period, the County of Orange visited the transfer station and trash dump weekly and found nothing to cite.

I was puzzled how two agencies could smell the same stench and see the same filth and come to such different conclusions. I concluded there must be something wrong with the Orange County Health Care Agency’s dump inspectors’ qualifications and training. A California Public Records Act (CPRA) demand was submitted to the County of Orange for all job OC dump inspector job applications. The CPRA demand allowed all personal information to be redacted (address, phone, email, medical history, personal references, etc.). Only the employee name, education, certifications, and work history were requested.

The County of Orange claims to operate an open, transparent, and fair civil service hiring process to select the most qualified candidate for all jobs. There is no “double-secret- handshake” inside patronage hiring in the OC; all candidates will meet at least the minimum job qualifications published for the opening. It is the right and responsibility of the public to check and make sure the OC conducts fair hiring of at least minimally qualified candidates. The only way to undertake this is for the public to see employee job application information. If the job description states, “…must be a high school graduate…” the job application would need to reflect this, if not a high school graduate the County would have violated its own personnel rules and be held accountable. Additionally, a job application must be submitted by all candidates even if already a County employee to assure a level playing field for all candidates.