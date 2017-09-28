The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

College​ ​Republicans​ ​Rally​ ​for​ ​Midterm​ ​Elections​ ​at​ ​Training​ ​Retreat,​ ​Unprecedented Turnout​ ​Expected

The​ ​College​ ​Republicans​ ​in​ ​California​ ​will​ ​be​ ​hosting​ ​a​ ​Leadership​ ​Retreat​ ​at​ ​the​ ​Nixon​ ​Library in​ ​Yorba​ ​Linda,​ ​CA,​ ​on​ ​September​ ​30​ ​and​ ​October​ ​1st​ ​to​ ​train​ ​College​ ​Republicans​ ​from​ ​across the​ ​state​ ​substantive​ ​skills​ ​to​ ​increase​ ​the​ ​success​ ​of​ ​their​ ​clubs​ ​on​ ​campus.​ ​Over​ ​130​ ​College Republicans​ ​will​ ​be​ ​in​ ​attendance​ ​to​ ​train​ ​and​ ​empower​ ​themselves​ ​to​ ​be​ ​the​ ​frontline​ ​fighters as​ ​the​ ​backlash​ ​of​ ​liberal​ ​bias​ ​in​ ​college​ ​administrations​ ​against​ ​conservatives​ ​worsen.

The​ ​events​ ​speakers​ ​list​ ​includes:​ ​Republican​ ​Party​ ​of​ ​Orange​ ​County​ ​Chairman​ ​Fred​ ​Whitaker, RNC​ ​Committeeman​ ​Shawn​ ​Steel,​ ​media​ ​personality​ ​Reverend​ ​Jesse​ ​Lee​ ​Peterson,​ ​Reform California​ ​PAC​ ​Chairman​ ​and​ ​radio​ ​show​ ​host​ ​Carl​ ​DeMaio,​ ​activist​ ​and​ ​journalist​ ​Lauren Cooley​ ​and​ ​many​ ​more​ ​great​ ​conservative​ ​speakers.

At​ ​this​ ​event,​ ​Rebuild​ ​California​ ​College​ ​Republicans​ ​Chairwoman​ ​Ariana​ ​Rowlands​ ​will​ ​be expanding​ ​on​ ​the​ ​California​ ​College​ ​Republicans​ ​Legal​ ​Defense​ ​Team​ ​she​ ​proposed​ ​with​ ​Milo Yiannopoulos​ ​at​ ​last​ ​weekend’s​ ​Free​ ​Speech​ ​Week​ ​at​ ​UC​ ​Berkeley.​ ​This​ ​team​ ​would​ ​connect College​ ​Republican​ ​chapters​ ​with​ ​free​ ​legal​ ​assistance​ ​should​ ​they​ ​need​ ​it,​ ​deter​ ​college administrators​ ​from​ ​suppression​ ​College​ ​Republican​ ​chapters,​ ​and​ ​assure​ ​College​ ​Republicans they​ ​will​ ​be​ ​protected. http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2017/09/23/milo-proposes-creation-of-california-college-republica ns-legal-defense-team/

“Suppression​ ​of​ ​conservatives​ ​on​ ​college​ ​campuses​ ​across​ ​California​ ​does​ ​not​ ​stop,​ ​so​ ​we​ ​will prepare​ ​our​ ​College​ ​Republicans​ ​to​ ​successfully​ ​fight​ ​until​ ​all​ ​conservatives​ ​are​ ​treated​ ​the same​ ​as​ ​their​ ​liberal​ ​student​ ​counterparts.​ ​Milo’s​ ​Free​ ​Speech​ ​Week​ ​at​ ​Berkeley​ ​only​ ​further demonstrated​ ​the​ ​importance​ ​of​ ​effective​ ​tools​ ​and​ ​skills​ ​in​ ​a​ ​College​ ​Republican’s​ ​arsenal​ ​to use​ ​against​ ​the​ ​Left.​ ​Our​ ​College​ ​Republican​ ​Leadership​ ​Retreat​ ​will​ ​encompass​ ​knowledge from​ ​insightful​ ​speakers,​ ​experience​ ​from​ ​effective​ ​activists,​ ​and​ ​peer-to-peer​ ​workshop stations.​ ​It​ ​is​ ​something​ ​that​ ​has​ ​never​ ​been​ ​done​ ​this​ ​way​ ​before​ ​and​ ​the​ ​California​ ​College Republicans​ ​are​ ​ready​ ​to​ ​take​ ​the​ ​game​ ​to​ ​the​ ​next​ ​level​ ​to​ ​become​ ​the​ ​generation​ ​that​ ​starts​ ​a new​ ​era​ ​of​ ​Republicans​ ​that​ ​win,”​ ​says​ ​Ariana​ ​Rowlands,​ ​Rebuild​ ​CCR​ ​Chairwoman​ ​who​ ​spoke at​ ​Milo’s​ ​Free​ ​Speech​ ​Week.

