September 27, 2017
College Republicans Rally for Midterm Elections at Training Retreat, Unprecedented Turnout Expected
The College Republicans in California will be hosting a Leadership Retreat at the Nixon Library in Yorba Linda, CA, on September 30 and October 1st to train College Republicans from across the state substantive skills to increase the success of their clubs on campus. Over 130 College Republicans will be in attendance to train and empower themselves to be the frontline fighters as the backlash of liberal bias in college administrations against conservatives worsen.
The events speakers list includes: Republican Party of Orange County Chairman Fred Whitaker, RNC Committeeman Shawn Steel, media personality Reverend Jesse Lee Peterson, Reform California PAC Chairman and radio show host Carl DeMaio, activist and journalist Lauren Cooley and many more great conservative speakers.
At this event, Rebuild California College Republicans Chairwoman Ariana Rowlands will be expanding on the California College Republicans Legal Defense Team she proposed with Milo Yiannopoulos at last weekend’s Free Speech Week at UC Berkeley. This team would connect College Republican chapters with free legal assistance should they need it, deter college administrators from suppression College Republican chapters, and assure College Republicans they will be protected. http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2017/09/23/milo-proposes-creation-of-california-college-republica ns-legal-defense-team/
“Suppression of conservatives on college campuses across California does not stop, so we will prepare our College Republicans to successfully fight until all conservatives are treated the same as their liberal student counterparts. Milo’s Free Speech Week at Berkeley only further demonstrated the importance of effective tools and skills in a College Republican’s arsenal to use against the Left. Our College Republican Leadership Retreat will encompass knowledge from insightful speakers, experience from effective activists, and peer-to-peer workshop stations. It is something that has never been done this way before and the California College Republicans are ready to take the game to the next level to become the generation that starts a new era of Republicans that win,” says Ariana Rowlands, Rebuild CCR Chairwoman who spoke at Milo’s Free Speech Week.
