Duran: Silence Not Acceptable For Brea Olinda Unified School District Board Members

0 Shares Share Email

Recognizing the following quotes:

“government of the people, by the people, for the people,…” (John Wycliffe)

”We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal…” (Declaration of Independence)

“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice…” (Constitution of the United States)

All the above quotes are in direct opposition with the teachings and practice of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. They believe that only certain people (Whites) are qualified to have a voice and that not all men (people) are created equal.

So, the question(s) we must ask ourselves is how and why the name of a KKK member was approved to be the name of an elementary school in the City of Brea; moreover, why have Nicole Colon (Board President), Carrie Flanders (Board Vice-President), Kevin J. Hobby (Board Clerk), Bill R. Hall (Board Member), Gail Lyons (Board Member), Rod Todd (Board Member), and Paul Ruiz (Board Member) of the Brea Olinda Unified School District, allowed the name of a KKK member to continue be emblazon on an elementary school.

1) Let us dangerously presume that the sitting board members had no idea that one of their schools, William E. Fanning Elementary School, was named after a KKK member.

Please know; however, that by the time this was published, ALL of the Board members have been made aware of the issue.

2) One or ALL the sitting Board members have realized the name of William E. Fanning Elementary School is named after a KKK member and have, through their silence, somehow accepted this fact without concern and in support of who and what the name of the school represents with no motivation to correct past school board mistakes and/or to recognize the injustice that the KKK represents and/or the damage to the reputation of the students, resident’s, community, and cities within Orange County.

3) Hopefully, one or ALL of the sitting Board members are remaining silent; while, frantically strategizing the Board’s plan to right the wrong of their predecessors by, once and for all, immediately removing the name of William E. Fanning from the Elementary School’s walls, literature, website, attire, postings, and supplies.

The history of injustice from the KKK and its members should never have been honored and memorialized by naming any school in any district in Orange County, California, and/or the United States of America.

The silence from the sitting Board members is more than just worrisome; their silence is acceptance and support for the KKK. This is not acceptable!

The Brea Olinda Unified School District states the following on their website: “Brea Olinda Unified School District is a place where students are inspired to strive for high goals, become responsible, contributing citizens, and continue learning all of their lives.”

Isn’t it time that ALL the Board Members act with integrity and set the example by striving for higher goals, becoming responsible, and contributing citizens?

In conclusion, if the sitting Board members fail to recognize and take immediate action to remove William E. Fanning from the Elementary School, please know that your vote, during the next Brea Olinda school board election is a powerful way to remove any and ALL the current Board members who fail to recognize the need to remove William E. Fanning from the Citizen’s elementary school and vote in a contributing citizen that examples responsibility and the higher goals needed to serve the needs of the students and the community.

CALL TO ACTION:

Please call or email the Brea Olinda Unified Board Members and tell them to remove the name of William E. Fanning, from the elementary school, once and forever.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Brea Olinda Unified School District 1 Civic Center Circle, Level 2 Brea, CA 92821

Phone: (714) 990-7800

Brea Olinda Unified School District – Board Members

Nicole Colon, Board President – ncolon@bousd.us

Carrie Flanders, Board Vice President – cflanders@bousd.us

Kevin J. Hobby, Board Clerk – khobby@bousd.us

Bill R. Hall, Board Member – ActionBill@gmail.com

Gail Lyons – Board Member – glyons@bousd.us

Rod Todd, Board Member – rtodd@bousd.us

Paul Ruiz – Board Member – pruiz@bousd.us

The Board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. The schedule can vary during the summer and holidays. Meetings are held at the Brea Civic/Cultural Center Council Chambers, 1 Civic Center Circle, Brea, 92821. For more information, call 714-990-7800.

Dave Duran has been an Orange County resident since 1970 and Brea resident for over 10 years. He has family and grandchildren throughout Orange County and Brea.

Opinions expressed in editorials belong to the authors and not Voice of OC.

Voice of OC is interested in hearing different perspectives and voices. If you want to weigh in on this issue or others please contact Voice of OC Involvement Editor Theresa Sears at TSears@voiceofoc.org