Former Spitzer Staffer to Receive $150,000 Settlement Over Labor Law Violation

Nick Gerda/Voice of OC

OC Supervisor Todd Spitzer.

Orange County taxpayers will pay $150,000 to settle claims Supervisor Todd Spitzer violated federal labor laws and forced his staff to be on-call at all hours of the night, including working shifts of up to 24 hours at a time.

Christine Richters, who worked for Spitzer at his county office for three and a half years, filed a lawsuit against the county in March alleging Spitzer had a “raging temper” toward his staff and required them “to be on stand-by 24 hours per day, 7 days per week to respond to any text message” he sent them.

As evidence, she included a memo from Spitzer to his staff saying his text messages “are to be responded to within 15 minutes of receipt unless there is an overriding excuse.”

If this policy is violated, Spitzer warned, “an hour of your pay will be docked.”

Spitzer disputed Richters’ claims, calling them “false,” “disheartening, misleading, and simply untrue.” He didn’t deny sending the text message memo, but said he works hard for his constituents and expects his staff to do so as well.

Six months after Richters filed suit, Spitzer and his colleagues on the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a settlement with her for $150,000.

When county officials, such as supervisors, lose or settle lawsuits against them over their official actions, the bills are paid by taxpayers.

The settlement agreement says it resolves claims Spitzer and the county violated the Federal Labor Standards Act, which sets requirements for minimum wage and overtime at all levels of government and the private sector.

Richters claimed the county failed to pay her and other county employees the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, and violated federal requirements that overtime be compensated at time-and-a-half.

Spitzer’s office issued a statement late Tuesday describing the settlement as stemming from “a technical issue surrounding overtime exemptions and at-will employment.”

“Adequate guidelines, including an exemption agreement, was not provided to Ms. Richters or [Spitzer’s then] Chief of Staff during her employment and therefore the County resolved to settle her claim for additional compensation for unreported hours,” said Spitzer’s statement.

“Ms. Richters has agreed to dismiss all other spurious allegations against the County and Supervisor Todd Spitzer.”

Richters’ attorney, Devon Lyon, said she and her client are “happy that it’s been resolved. And we’re looking forward to moving forward.

Spitzer, who is running for district attorney in the June 2018 election, has had a high staff turnover.

He has had five chiefs of staff in the last five and a half years, more than any other supervisor. His most recent chief of staff to leave, Irvine City Councilman Jeff Lalloway, resigned just four months after he took the job.

Nick Gerda covers county government and Santa Ana for Voice of OC. You can contact him at ngerda@voiceofoc.org.

  • Paul Lucas

    How is it that with one million dollars in his central committee campaign account that the tax payers must pay his staff for working on his campaign? Wtf?

  • LFOldTimer

    This is another fine mess you’ve gotten us into, Mr Spitzer.

    Why don’t you offer to pay Ms. Richters the $150,000 out of your own pocket since you’re the responsible party? It’s really easy to screw up on the job when you can pay off the aggrieved party with other people’s money, isn’t it?

    Naturally the other supes had your back because it’s a close-knit family and they know the rest of the story behind the suit. The part we don’t know about. Had this gone to trial it would’ve likely destroyed your chances for DA. So sweep the dirt under the rug and bury the evidence. Right out of the county playbook.

    You can’t change the spots on a leopard. After the bible-boy incident and now this one we we can expect more poor judgment calls from Spitzer down the road.

    Anyone who votes for him as DA gets exactly what they deserve.

    • @Dan Chmielewski

      Ms. Ritchers did some project work for a local client of mine for a project that concluded earlier this month. The client was delighted with her work which required a high level of detail, record keeping, and phone interaction with dozens of third parties. All of the work was off-site and she didn’t personally meet the client until the day of the event. She was extremely professional, effective and efficient and the client is interested in working with her again. And the client is willing to be a professional reference to attest to Ms. Ritchers high tandards of professionalism, ability to communicate, and her work ethic. Based on this experience, Mr. Spitzer’s claims that Ms. Ritchers work was sub-par or unprofessional are complete lies. Spitzer is a jerk to work for; how many have resigned or moved to other areas of the county government to get out from under his thumb? How much taxpayer money must we shell out for Mr. Spitzer’s incompetence as a manager or to soothe his ego for media attention? In this case, Spitzer was the problem — not his administrator.

  • David Zenger

    Putting a former Playboy Bunny who owes you money on the public payroll?

    Taking a loaded gun into a restaurant because a kid was annoying you?

    Running for District Attorney as a Hero.

    • LFOldTimer

      “Putting a former Playboy Bunny who owes you money on the public payroll?”

      What could possibly go wrong with that?

  • verifiedsane

    It’s just a small technical issue that Todd Spitzer doesn’t have the character, ethics, or moral ability to hold public office in any capacity.

    But what the heck, that’s just a small technical issue that the voters should overlook when casting their vote for Orange County District Attorney…. 🙂