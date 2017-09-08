David Phuong Dinh Vo

Former Westminster Planning Commissioner Found Guilty of Accepting $15,000 Bribe

Westminster City Hall. JEFF ANTENORE, Voice of OC Contributing Photographer

David Phuong Dinh Vo, a former Westminster Planning Commissioner, was found guilty by a federal jury Thursday of one count of bribery for accepting $15,000 to help push through a city liquor license.

Vo is a Huntington Beach-based attorney who served on the Planning Commission from early 2009 to early 2013.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles, in June 2011, Vo solicited a $15,000 bribe from an informant working with the FBI. Vo then received $15,000 over the course of four August 2011 meetings in exchange for pushing a liquor license through the approval process.

The maximum penalty is 10 years in prison, three years of probation, and a $250,000 fine.  Vo and his attorney signed a plea deal last May, which could come with a lesser sentence.

Vo was appointed to the Planning Commission by Councilman Tyler Diep.

Contact Thy Vo at tvo@voiceofoc.org or follow her on Twitter @thyanhvo.

  • Come on Mr Vo, …Thursday of one county of bribery for accepting… once upon a time journalists could spell & proof read.

    Notice it was NOT an OC LEA but the FBI. Of course it would never gone to trial in OC Court.

    • Debby Bodkin

      I agree with you! It was the FBI that prosecuted this crime, not the OC District Attorney. IMO, the FBI has lots more work to do in the well-educated and affluent Orange County, California.

      • verifiedsane

        Don’t hold your breath for to much help from the Feds…the unfortunate reality today is that the FBI has become so politicized & corrupted itself, that in many cases they are covering for the same criminal animals that they are charged with investigating.

  • David Zenger

    Wow, they found the tip of the iceberg.

  • verifiedsane

    An institutionalized epidemic of public corruption throughout OC government and their subordinate agencies….When will it stop?

  • LFOldTimer

    This should qualify him for a high-paying county job. Nice career move.