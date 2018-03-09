Anaheim Appoints New City Attorney After Long Vacancy
Anaheim city attorney
The Anaheim City Council unanimously appointed Robert Fabela as its city attorney, after lacking a permanent appointee to the position for more than a year.
Voice of OC (https://voiceofoc.org/author/tvo/)
Residents of the Green Lantern Village in Westminster -- many who are senior citizens and Vietnamese refugees -- are fighting back against plans by the property owner to close the 130-space mobile home park, which they say would displace more than one hundred families in a county where affordable housing is increasingly scarce.
The ballot measure, which will go before voters June 5, would increase the mayor’s term from two to four years. It was proposed by Councilman Tyler Diep.
The proposal would call for a special election to fill council vacancies, rather than allowing council members to appoint someone to an empty seat.
Orange County Sunday wrapped up the eviction of hundreds of homeless people from camps along the Santa Ana riverbed, finding motel and other shelter for more than 700 and clearing away tents and canopies that lined the riverbank near Angel Stadium for at least two years.
U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter angrily reprimanded Orange County’s top lawyer Wednesday night for failing to prevent a mix-up that allowed Sheriff’s deputies to move into a homeless encampment on the northeast bank of the Santa Ana Riverbed before county healthcare workers arrived to offer homeless people housing and services.
More than 100 homeless people were moved from the northeast section of the Santa Ana riverbed Tuesday, as part of a mass relocation effort by the County of Orange to clear a longstanding homeless encampment.
U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter Tuesday lifted a temporary restraining order against the County of Orange, allowing it to begin evicting as many as 400 homeless people who still live along the Santa Ana Riverbed.
Orange County Superior Court Judge Geoffrey Glass has upheld a decision by the county’s retirement board to reduce the pension of Orange County Public Works executive Carlos Bustamante, following Bustamante’s criminal convictions for sexually assaulting women who worked for him at the county.
Orange County officials and attorneys for homeless people, pushed by a federal judge, reached agreement Wednesday on a short-term plan to move and provide shelter for nearly 400 people living along the Santa Ana Riverbed, the largest homeless camp in the county.