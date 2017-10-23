0 Shares Share Email

Another Vote For A New Anaheim Police Chief

Police Management and Rank-and-File support Julian Harvey as new Chief of Police—APMA joins a change as per the APA vote of no-confidence in Raul Quezada

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 23, 2017 – Different group, same verdict: It’s time for Anaheim Police Chief Raul Quezada to retire, resign, or step down immediately. Statements taken today by the Anaheim Police Management Association (APMA) also show no confidence in the city’s top law-enforcement officer.

The APMA consists of all senior Anaheim Police Department management, including Lieutenants, Captains, and the Deputy Chief of Police. The Anaheim Police Management Association (APMA) is an organization founded in 2010 and consists of 25 members from the five Anaheim Police Captains and 20 Anaheim Police Lieutenants.

“The Executive Board of the APMA and a majority of the members recognize the actions shown by the Anaheim Police Association (APA) on the Vote of No Confidence (VONC) against Anaheim Police Chief Raul Quezada,” said APMA President Willie Triplett, a Lieutenant in the Anaheim Police Department.

Triplett further said “we have all watched and were once a part of the Anaheim Police Association (APA) when we started our careers. We continue to be impressed with the APA growth, success and commitment they have shown through these uncertain times. We are confident that we are all ready to get back to work, and re-build our organization while working together with the awesome men and women who run this department on a day-to-day basis.”

APMA Board members, Police Department Lieutenants Kelly Jung and James A. Rodriguez, further echoed Willie Triplett’s statement “The APA has led on various issues, as they have always done, in the city for the last approximate 15 years. =They have an organization and success unmatched by nearly any in the state and we are proud and honored to serve with them. We will stay organized and supportive on all issues to grow closer and closer to one voice on critical issues affecting our city.

“Further, it is imperative that a change with the office of Chief of Police occur immediately, and the interim Chief of Police be Julian Harvey. Currently, Julian is the Deputy Chief of Police who knows all facets of our department and our community. We are the senior level managers and represent all who work with and support the Chief of Police. Now is the time for such change.

“After this change, the future will be brighter for our beloved Department and we will be going forward to be proactive and look forward to working closer with the APA. We will never be divided on major issues and wanted to show all what a united department and groups can do.

“While we can have different approaches, style, ideas or solutions on major issues the facts are: We are all Police Officers from our first day when sworn in to our last day of retirement. We look forward to a new day for all in Anaheim.”

Edgar Hampton, President of the Anaheim Police Association added, “Never before has the Management Association, a chief’s most trusted and senior command staff, joined with rank-and-file officers in calling for a new police chief, and thus for the current police chief to go,” said Edgar Hampton, president of the Anaheim Police Association. “The members of the APMA are the employees and inner circle of management of the department. Their wanting a change in the chief of police, and thus lack of confidence, should send a message that a change needs to be made—and fast. Today would be a perfect time.”

In late July, Hampton’s association polled officers on the beat about their confidence in Quezada and found 87 percent having none. Today’s poll by senior management shows the same no confidence.

“We appreciate Anaheim Police Management Association President Willie Triplett and the APMA board of directors (Kelly Jung, Tim Schmidt, James A. Rodriguez) for stepping up and speaking out,” said Hampton. “The Anaheim Police Association has always supported and made it crystal clear that Deputy Chief of Police Julian Harvey is the right person to take charge of the APD. He is experienced, a lifelong Anaheim police officer, thoughtful, professional, kind, has the support of the entire city and city council, speaks Spanish, and understands our communities.”

