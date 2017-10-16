The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

October 16, 2017

Clean Water Now Joins Anti-Toll Road Movement In South Orange County CA

Keep Los Patrones Parkway Free

Clean Water Now (Est. 1998) is pleased to announce that we have joined the regional movement attempting to halt the 241 Toll Road at Oso Parkway in Mission Viejo. Not one more inch of fee-based pavement should be created. The Oso Bridge and Los Patrones Parkway in Rancho Mission Viejo, currently under construction, should remain free because in our opinion any extensions of the 241 are unnecessary for the Transportation Corridor Agency to achieve mobility goals.

CWN supports and heartily endorses the litigious filing contentions made by the City of San Clemente and The Reserve Maintenance Corporation of San Clemente. We applaud Capistrano Unified School District’s Board for voting to join this litigation.

CWN is enthusiastically committed to assisting in-place community activist organizations, Open Space advocates like NOT MY TOLL ROAD and COALITION TO SAVE SAN CLEMENTE. We have begun working closely with the nascent NOT ONE MORE INCH regional campaign. CWN pledges to work with any and all SOC stakeholders, civic groups, HOAs, and those organizations who believe in far less obtrusive, unacceptably disruptive Options than the majority of those being currently proposed by the TCA.

Contrary to TCA propaganda, we do not believe that this Joint Powers Authority is either a fiscally responsible or environmentally protective entity. This is refuted by two (2) simple, indisputable facts: (a) It’s awash in red ink and going ever deeper into debt, (b) Wide swaths of invasive pavement lead to more irrevocable visual urban blight, irreparable destruction of native habitat and irreversible watershed degradation, including adverse impacts to threatened/endangered native riparian and aquatic species.

CWN has a robust 20-year history of watchdog, boots on the ground preservation, protection and restoration portfolio in the San Juan Creek Watershed. The Settlement and Protective Agreements reached between the Save San Onofre Coalition and the TCA might shelter the San Mateo Creek Watershed from further abuse and urbanization, but perversely, voluntarily “benches,” i.e., sidelines the SSOC members from performing a similar oversight NGO role that the 241 Extension desperately needs.