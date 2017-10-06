The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

County Commemorates One-Year Anniversary

of The Courtyard, County’s First Year-Round Homeless Shelter

Santa Ana, CA (October 5, 2017) — Today, the County of Orange commemorated the one-year anniversary of its first County homeless shelter, the Courtyard Transitional Center in Santa Ana. Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Andrew Do, First District, who was instrumental in bringing the Courtyard to fruition, visited with staff and residents at the shelter to signify the milestone.

“The Courtyard was a response to a homelessness crisis in the Santa Ana Civic Center, and it has made a significant impact on the lives of the individuals who have taken advantage of the resources provided,” said Supervisor Do. “We have seen tremendous success in the last 12 months, with more than 153 people from the Courtyard connected to housing and more than 125 who are employed. I have no doubt that we will continue to see people coming to the Courtyard as the first step in ending their homelessness.”

The Courtyard Transitional Center (Courtyard) is a 400-bed shelter located at the former Santa Ana Transit Terminal that opened on October 5, 2016. Through contracts with The Midnight Mission and Kingdom Causes, Inc., also known as City Net, the Courtyard provides amenities like meals, showers, restrooms, laundry service, and intensive case management to people experiencing homelessness in the Civic Center and surrounding area. Annual operating costs for the shelter were $1.4 million for the first year, and will increase to $1.65 million for the second year under a renewed contract with The Midnight Mission providing enhanced case management services.

Since opening, the Courtyard has provided 129,145 shelter bed-nights, with an average of 356 individuals staying at the Courtyard per night. More than 201 community service groups have provided 329,707 meals to Courtyard residents in the last year, which translates to $982,526 in meal donations. Additional data can be found in the attached infographic “The Courtyard By The Numbers.”

“It is with the support of the community through volunteering and providing meals that we are seeing the impact the Courtyard has made,” said Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Michelle Steel, Second District Supervisor. “We are proud that other counties across the nation are looking to replicate the model in their community.”