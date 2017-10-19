0 Shares Share Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Carrie Braun

Public Information Manager

(714) 788-8060

Carrie.Braun@ocgov.com

Developer Selected for Dana Point Harbor Revitalization

Santa Ana, CA — A master developer for the Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Plan has been selected by the County of Orange Board of Supervisors. By unanimous vote, the Board has selected Dana Point Harbor Partners, LLC (DPHP) as the primary developer.

Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, whose Fifth District encompasses Dana Point Harbor, said, “I’ve been committed to making this project a reality and believe the selection will provide the best vision and best overall project for Dana Point Harbor. Selecting a master developer represents a substantial and much needed investment for the County and the harbor.”

“Revitalizing Dana Point Harbor will spur economic development and provide not only better access to the coast, but a wider array of activities for residents and visitors who visit this wonderful coastal area,” said Chairwoman Michelle Steel, Second District Supervisor.

Dana Point Harbor was created in 1968 and is owned and operated by the County of Orange in trust for the public as a small boat marina pursuant to a State Tidelands Grant. With facilities built from 1971-1975, much of the infrastructure has deteriorated. Recognizing the need for revitalization, the County of Orange Board of Supervisors created the Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Task Force in 1997 to assist with the development of a comprehensive plan for Dana Point Harbor’s future.

On January 31, 2006, the Board adopted Resolution No. 06-014 approving the Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Plan with proposed improvements through a two-phased approach, one addressing land-side developments and the other water-side developments. In July 2017, the County began Phase 1 of the revitalization which primarily focused on street improvements near the harbor. The remainder of the revitalization project is tentatively scheduled to begin in January 2018, with construction scheduled for December 2018 to December 2025. The schedule is approximate and subject to change based on timing of option term and lease approval.

“This harbor revitalization project will be a great asset for the entire County, encouraging and enhancing public access for all residents,” said Vice Chair Andrew Do, First District Supervisor.

DPHP’s development program for the Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Plan proposes more than 116,000 square feet of commercial retail space, including restaurant and outdoor dining, retail and market hall/food court, marine related retail, office space and a surfing museum. It also includes a marina/dry boat storage component, with 2,296 marina slips, 388 dry stack boat storage spaces as well as valet boater slips.

“The harbor revitalization is intended to enhance public access opportunities, provide updated visitor-serving commercial and marine recreational amenities, provide water quality improvements and promote coastal resource preservation throughout the harbor. Once completed, the harbor will be a space that all Orange County residents and visitors will benefit from,” said Supervisor Todd Spitzer, Third District.

DPHP is proposing to construct two hotels, a 136-room affordable hotel and a 130-room boutique hotel. The development program proposes a total of 4,880 parking spaces for the hotel and the commercial core, including existing parking plus 2,503 new parking spaces. DPHP is requesting a subsidy of up to $20 million from the County’s harbor reserve to construct the commercial two- or three-level core parking structure and the hotel podium parking structure. DPHP also proposes that during the lease term the County retain responsibility for the maintenance, replacement and repairs to the sea wall and regular dredging of the marina within the leased premises. This request will be part of the lease negotiation process and the final master lease that will be brought back for consideration by the County will have a final negotiated subsidy in it.

DPHP has estimated that rent payments to the County over the initial 10 lease years will be $47,130,352 and over the initial 20 lease years will be $117,190,251.

Supervisor Shawn Nelson, Fourth District, said, “Now that we have selected a knowledgeable master developer, we need to work diligently to move this long-awaited project forward as expediently as possible.”

As master developer, DPHP has extensive experience developing and operating retail, marina and hotel properties along the coast, including large-scale and complex ground-up developments and the refurbishment of existing projects. The DPHP team consists of three co-managing members: Burnham Ward Properties, responsible for the commercial core aspect of the project; Bellwether Financial Group, responsible for the wet and dry marina and R.D. Olson Development, responsible for the hotel. While there will be one master lease between the County and DPHP, each co-managing member will be responsible for their respective product type while working in collaboration with the other co-managing members.

Following the selection of DPHP, the County may now move forward with the negotiation of an agreement. For additional information on the Dana Point Harbor Revitalization visit http://www.ocdph.com/revitalization/.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.