Housing & Homelessness

Supervisor Nelson: County To Phase Homeless People Out of Santa Ana Riverbed

JEFF ANTENORE, Voice of OC Contributing Photographer

Orange County Sheriff's Deputies question residents of the Santa Ana Riverbed homeless encampment during the first day of stepped-up patrols on Friday, September 15, 2017.

Supervisor Shawn Nelson says the county likely will try to move people out of Orange County’s largest homeless camp in phases, and “push” many of the hundreds of homeless people who live along the Santa Ana River into the city of Anaheim.

“I think you’re gonna start seeing, probably further south [on the riverbed], an effort to start getting people out of the river, removing locations that are…sort of an invitation to camp,” Nelson said during a presentation he gave last week to an Anaheim Republican community meeting.

“[You will] probably see more areas getting fenced off, smaller groups being relocated at a time,” he added, according to a video of his presentation. Several hundred people live in the homeless camps next to the concrete river banks in sections that extend roughly from Angel Stadium to Fountain Valley.

Nelson said the effort to move out homeless people would later go north to the main camps near Angel Stadium sometime after the new year begins. He warned that under the current situation, with few available shelter beds for riverbed dwellers, homeless people would be pushed out into Anaheim.

“Unfortunately, the status that we’re in right now, if you push people out you will end up dealing with it in the city,” Nelson said.

For months he has supported temporarily relocating homeless people to empty county land, including 100 acres in Irvine. But Nelson said a majority of his colleagues on the five-member Board of Supervisors don’t want to do it.

Regarding riverbed evictions, Nelson said: “Probably we’ll learn some hard lessons there. We’ll probably struggle through some lawsuits, and hopefully figure out what is or isn’t gonna be allowed, and that process will work its way up north.”

Southern parts of the riverbed, like the section in Fountain Valley, are home to smaller homeless camps, while the largest region is centered around the riverbed area near Angel Stadium, on the border of Anaheim and Orange.

This process will be done “by segment” and likely will get to the Anaheim and Orange sections of the riverbed “after the first of the year,” Nelson said.

He was speaking Wednesday, Oct. 18, to a community meeting about homelessness organized by the Anaheim Republican Assembly.

County spokeswoman Carrie Braun declined to comment on Nelson’s remarks, other than saying: “A flood control [channel] is not a safe place to live, and the county is doing everything we can to coordinate resources to engage the individuals who are encamped in the area with available housing and resource opportunities.”

She wouldn’t confirm or deny if Nelson was accurately describing the county’s plans. None of the other four county supervisors returned phone messages seeking comment.

Nelson strongly suggested the plans are not what he wants, telling audience members, “don’t think that what the county’s about to do is my prescription for how to do it.” But he said he believes it is “likely to happen,” given the will of a majority of the Board of Supervisors, who ultimately decide county policy.

Nelson said his colleagues on the Board of Supervisors could provide an alternative, organized place for those living along the riverbed, but that most of the other supervisors have blocked such efforts.

“We actually could get the people that want to be off the river – we could get ‘em off. We should. But we don’t want to,” Nelson said.

“It’s not comfortable saying that, but the reality is, the county has an inventory of property that they’ve had long before I had anything to say about it,” he continued.

“If there was a massive earthquake or a hurricane, do you think we’d take two years looking for a place to set up tents? Of course not. We would deal with it immediately.”

Nelson reiterated his call for the county to use some of its 100 acres in Irvine, near the Great Park, for emergency temporary homeless beds.

“We have 100 acres in [Irvine] that has been pre-approved for homeless facilities. It’s flat, and the neighbors are Second Harvest Food Bank, an OCTA bus base,” and property that someday might be used to store trains, he said.

“That’s probably not the best permanent facility. But if we had an emergency – which some might argue we do – it would be available. If that fire that just went through [part of Anaheim Hills and Orange Park Acres] had burned the homes to the level that it’s burned ‘em in Northern California, I don’t think that there’d be any hesitation to immediately deal with the issue there.”

“We could deal with this. I’ve asked my colleagues to deal with this, and there’s no takers…there’s no appetite to do that.”

Nelson’s idea of using county-owned land for emergency shelters also has met significant pushback from cities like Irvine.

County government is the lead public agency that receives funding to address Orange County’s homelessness, mental health, and drug addiction issues. It takes three supervisors – a majority – to either approve or reject any policy directions, such as setting up emergency shelters on county land or ordering the riverbed cleared.

County officials have emphasized they need support from local cities to establish facilities, like temporary shelters. In the case of the county’s 100 acres in Irvine, the land is already zoned to allow emergency shelters under city code.

Additionally, the county does not need city permits or zoning approval to build on its land, because counties are a higher level of government, according to county officials and Santa Ana’s city attorney.

Nelson called on his fellow supervisors, and the public, to support locations for temporary shelter beds.

“We need to deal with the urgency of people being on the street and not having a place to go,” Nelson said. “If we can find an address the world will tolerate, that my board will support – that’s where the focus is, and that’s, in my opinion, where the immediate need is.”

Nick Gerda covers county government and Santa Ana for Voice of OC. You can contact him at ngerda@voiceofoc.org.

  • LFOldTimer

    As I’ve stated before, Nelson is the only supe thinking with a clear head on the homeless problem. There is unused county property in Santa Ana, Huntington and Irvine that could be used to temporarily accommodate the homeless tent dwellers until other better and more permanent arrangements are found. But it’s not politically expedient for his 4 colleagues who are afraid of losing votes. In the meantime the problem continues to fester out of control.

    Nelson is right. Just throwing the homeless out of the riverbed is going to result in costly lawsuits for the county, as the courts have already ruled that unless suitable shelter is available for the homeless that the county can’t force them to move. The City of Anaheim should be up in arms about this. If the homeless are tossed out of the riverbed they’ll become Anaheim’s problem.

    Grandstander Spitzer stood before the Anaheim Council a couple months ago and shot his big mouth off claiming the county had hundreds of millions of dollars to fix the homeless problem and that he was determined to take the lead. hah. Since that time he hasn’t done diddly squat. Typical. Spitzer is just a bag of hot air.

    Nobody wants to address the root cause of the problem. We have over 300,000 illegals living in OC who stole jobs and resources from our homeless citizens. Then we have idiots like the Santa Ana council who want to throw our homeless citizens in jail for camping at the civic center (where else are they going to go?) while at the same time declaring official sanctuary for thousands of indigent illiterate illegal foreign aliens shielding them from the law of the land, protecting them from going to jail and being deported. This anti-American sentiment is causing massive disruptions in the operation of our social system. If the illegals were removed it would open up thousands of new jobs and housing for our homeless citizens. Our elected officials need to start adhering to the sworn oaths they took when they entered public office. How’s that for a concept?

  • David Zenger

    Well, then there’s an obvious leadership failure.