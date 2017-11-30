1 Shares Share 1 Email

November 30, 2017

Attorney General Becerra Files Suit Against Janitorial Subcontracting Company for Wage Theft and Violating Tax Laws

Workers victimized cleaned Ross Dress-for-Less, dd’s Discount, JoAnn’s Fabrics, Burlington Coat Factory, and Toys R Us stores

SACRAMENTO – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra today filed suit against One Source Facility Solution (One Source), a janitorial subcontracting company based in Orange County, and the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dilip Joshi. One Source employs janitorial workers to clean retail establishments across California, including Ross Dress-for-Less, dd’s Discount, JoAnn’s Fabrics, Burlington Coat Factory, and Toys R Us, among other stores. In the lawsuit filed today, Attorney General Becerra alleges that One Source failed to pay workers the minimum wage, underreported payroll taxes, and provided false payroll information to its workers’ compensation insurance carrier. One Source is a subcontractor for USM, Inc., a nationwide facilities management company.

“Working men and women, especially those who are paid close to the minimum wage, depend on every penny they’ve earned to feed their families and keep a roof over their heads. One Source exploited these hardworking, modest-earning Californians who clean the very stores we shop in. That’s not only illegal, it’s despicable,” said Attorney General Becerra. “Protecting those who put in a hard day’s work for modest pay is a top priority for me. I see my parents when I see those who do the physical labor that keeps America ready and open for business every morning. The Attorney General’s Office is prepared to take on employers who commit wage theft and tax-cheating.”

Today’s lawsuit seeks restitution for the victimized workers, a permanent injunction stopping the unlawful behavior, and civil penalties against One Source.

Attorney General Becerra is committed to protecting California’s workers, California taxpayers, and promoting a fair and competitive marketplace. Earlier this year, in August, the Attorney General, along with 16 fellow attorneys general, filed an amicus brief in support of the rights of workers to take collective action to improve the conditions of their employment. In the brief, Attorney General Becerra argued that the right to band together for mutual protection is a core right of hardworking Americans and is protected under federal law.

A copy of the complaint filed against One Source is attached to the electronic version of this release at www.oag.ca.gov/news.

