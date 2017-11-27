Giving Tuesday Turns into Giving News Day for Voice of OC

3 Shares Share 3 Email

To get a special match this week, interested donors can select to donate to Voice of OC tomorrow, Giving Tuesday, a global giving day for charitable donations, now in its sixth year and held on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

Powered by social media, Giving Tuesday has become a platform for nonprofits around the world to share their missions and for community members to share support for their local nonprofits.

On Giving Tuesday, November 28, nonprofit newsrooms across America will also celebrate Giving News Day and use the hashtag #GivingNewsDay to promote the support of nonprofit news organizations.

Any individual donation up to $1,000 to Voice of OC on Giving Tuesday this year also will be doubled by NewsMatch, a campaign to encourage support for nonprofit newsrooms.