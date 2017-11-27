For More Information: Danielle Katz 714-457-6962 Danielle.katz@ac.ocgov.com

LEARN TO READ A GOVERNMENT BUDGET:

JOIN THE ORANGE COUNTY AUDITOR-CONTROLLER’S OFFICE FOR A FREE TAXPAYER WATCHDOG EVENT

WHAT – The County of Orange Auditor-Controller’s office is proud to they will be hosting a FREE SEMINAR featuring a panel of experts who will help to demystify government budgets. Join Auditor-Controller Eric H. Woolery and Huntington Beach City Treasurer Alisa Cutchen as they discuss specifics as to what a government budget looks like, the process for creation and how to gain perspective from it.

WHEN – Thursday, December 7, 2017 with doors opening at 5:30 PM

WHERE – The Huntington Beach Senior Center at Central Park, 18041 Goldenwest Street, Huntington Beach, CA.

To register for the event, please visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1854945304815972/

Or email pioac@ac.ocgov.com

The Orange County Auditor-Controller’s office hosts free Taxpayer Watchdog events quarterly, to help educate the public on topics ranging from accounting, government transparency to how to read a budget and mello roos. The office typically releases anywhere from 1 to 5 audits per month and distributes almost $6 billion of property tax collections to Orange County cities, school districts, special districts, and County government. The Orange County Auditor- Controller is the largest independently elected County Auditor in the nation.

For more information on the Auditor-Controller’s office, visit www.ac.ocgov.com

