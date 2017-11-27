1 Shares Share 1 Email

OCTA Seeks Feedback on Transit Master Plan

11 corridors are being considered to help make transit more efficient in Orange County

ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority invites members of the public to help continue shaping the future of transportation in Orange County by taking the OC Transit Vision Survey.

The survey will help shape the Transit Master Plan, which is a long-term plan for transit in Orange County that looks at current and future transportation needs, as well how to make it easier to travel by bus and rail.

The public is invited to go online to www.octransitvision.com now through Dec. 29 to complete the brief survey, which gives them a chance to identify important travel corridors throughout the county and to provide input on transit options such as more bus service, more Metrolink train service, vanpools, shuttles, and more.

The survey also asks opinions on how to provide better access and connections to transit. The survey is one way public input will help shape the Transit Master Plan, also known at OC Transit Vision, being developed by OCTA.

This latest effort to seek public input builds on a survey from last spring that asked the public to build their own transit system by selecting and prioritizing their preferred transit features for a more efficient system.

To this point, 11 transit corridors have been identified that could move large amounts of people through rapid transit such as bus rapid transit or streetcars. The current survey asks for participants to refine that by selecting their top five.

The corridors being considered are:

North Harbor Boulevard – Santa Ana Boulevard (California State University Fullerton to the Santa Ana Regional Transportation Center)

Westminster Avenue-Bristol Street (Goldenwest Transportation Center to the University of California Irvine)

Harbor Boulevard South (17 th Street/Westminster Avenue to Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach)

Street/Westminster Avenue to Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach) State College Boulevard (Bristol Street to State College Boulevard between the Brea Mall and Downtown Santa Ana)

Beach Boulevard (Fullerton Park-and-Ride to Downtown Huntington Beach)

Main Street (Anaheim Regional Transit Intermodal Center to South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa)

La Palma Avenue- Lincoln Avenue (Anaheim Canyon to Hawaiian Gardens)

Chapman Avenue (Beach Boulevard to Hewes Street in Orange)

McFadden Avenue- Bolsa Street (Larwin Square in Tustin to Goldenwest Transportation Center in Huntington Beach)

Interstate 5 (I-5) – (Fullerton Park-and-Ride to Mission Viejo/Laguna Niguel Metrolink Station)

State Route 55 (SR-55) – (Santa Ana Regional Transportation Center to Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach).

Public transit is expected to have an increasingly important role in Orange County as population and employment grows and space is limited to continue expanding freeways and streets.

Through the OC Transit Vision, OCTA’s goal is to provide efficient and effective transit service that expands transportation choices for current riders, attracts new riders and equitably supports immediate and long-term mobility in Orange County.

For more information, visit www.octa.net/octransitvision .

